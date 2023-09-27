Upcoming Ather 450S HR version details leaked. Promises larger battery, more range

Ather Energy seems to be working on a new variant for the 450S electric scooter and leaked documents suggest that one of the upcoming variants could be a long-range version. As per the leaked documents, Ather is working on a new 450S HR, possibly called ‘High Range’ that will be sold with a bigger battery option. The 450S is the most affordable Ather electric scooter on sale and is priced from ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

The document reveals that the Ather 450S HR has been homologated. The standard 450S is offered with a 2.9 kWh battery pack, but the new HR variant could get a larger 3.7 kWh battery pack with a range of 156 km (claimed) on a single charge. The bigger battery is only offered on the 450X at present and promises 146 km (claimed) on a single charge. The company claims a true range of 110 km from the battery in real-world conditions.

The Ather 450S is the brand's most accessible electric scooter and priced at ₹ 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The upcoming 450S HR will command a premium over this version

Furthermore, the leaked document suggests the Ather 450S HR is about 54 mm shorter, measuring 1,837 mm in length, while the wheelbase remains the same. The 3.7 kWh battery weighs 22 kg, about 2 kg more than the 2.9 kWh battery pack. The 450S HR also has a higher gross vehicle weight (GVW) at 243 kg, up by 3 kg over against the standard 450S LR. The top speed is also capped at 80 kmph, 10 kmph slower than the standard 450S and 450X.

For customers looking at fewer frills and a longer range, the Ather 450S HR would be the ideal option that retains the same design and style, albeit misses out on the fancier touchscreen digital console and its related features. It also misses out on the Warp mode that’s now specific to the 450X.

Considering the lower top speed, the 450S HR is likely to offer a real-world range of about 120-130 km. It will be priced at a premium though and we expect the upcoming version to retail around ₹1.35-1.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). Expect the new 450S HR to arrive next month, right in time for the festive period.

