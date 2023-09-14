Ather 450X dashboard shows now active regen with latest OTA update. Check it out

Ather Energy has rolled out a fresh OTA update for the 450X electric scooter customers, which now shows energy recuperation through regeneration on the model’s digital console. The company announced the update through a series of tweets on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The feature has been rolled out for the Ather 450X Gen3 and Gen2 customers so far.

The digital dashboard on the Ather 450X shows the regen at work whether using Active or Braking regen feature. Regenerative braking essentially allows the vehicle to convert energy lost while braking into powering the battery, which in turn extends the range of the vehicle. This is why, electric vehicles with regenerative braking will offer even better range in the city, where instances of braking are higher.

Over the past couple of weeks, most Ather scooters up till Gen 2 have received an OTA update that indicates when Braking and Active #Regen are replenishing your battery 🔋

The Ather 450X gets two regen options. Active regen requires the rider to twist the throttle in the forward direction, which will gently reduce the speed of the electric scooter. On the other hand, braking regen works by applying the brakes, which then charge the battery pack. The 450X comes with a 3.7 kWh battery pack promising a range of 150 km on a single charge. A recent update also brought the 2.9 kWh battery pack on sale with a certified range of 111 km. Power comes from the 6.4 kW (8.5 bhp) PMS electric motor with 26 Nm of torque.

The Ather 450X is currently priced from ₹1.38 lakh onwards for the 2.9 kWh battery pack. It’s available in two variants - Core and Pro - with the latter priced at ₹1.53 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Bengaluru. The company has temporarily stopped accepting bookings for the 3.7 kWh battery pack at the moment.

