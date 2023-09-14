HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ather 450x Dashboard Shows Now Active Regen With Latest Ota Update. Check It Out

Ather 450X dashboard shows now active regen with latest OTA update. Check it out

Ather Energy has rolled out a fresh OTA update for the 450X electric scooter customers, which now shows energy recuperation through regeneration on the model’s digital console. The company announced the update through a series of tweets on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The feature has been rolled out for the Ather 450X Gen3 and Gen2 customers so far.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Sep 2023, 17:29 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The regen display feature has been rolled out for Ather 450X Gen3 and Gen2 customers so far
The regen display feature has been rolled out for Ather 450X Gen3 and Gen2 customers so far

The digital dashboard on the Ather 450X shows the regen at work whether using Active or Braking regen feature. Regenerative braking essentially allows the vehicle to convert energy lost while braking into powering the battery, which in turn extends the range of the vehicle. This is why, electric vehicles with regenerative braking will offer even better range in the city, where instances of braking are higher.

Also Read : Ather 450X gets a new variant, comes with a smaller battery and shorter range

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ather Energy Ather 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Ather 450x
₹ 1.13 - 1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Earth Energy Ev Evolve R (HT Auto photo)
Earth Energy Ev Evolve R
₹1.42 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Earth Energy Ev Evolve Z (HT Auto photo)
Earth Energy Ev Evolve Z
₹1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Earth Energy Ev Glyde Plus (HT Auto photo)
Earth Energy Ev Glyde Plus
₹92,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ather Energy 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy 450x
₹ 1.38 - 1.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ather Energy 450s (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy 450s
₹1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The Ather 450X gets two regen options. Active regen requires the rider to twist the throttle in the forward direction, which will gently reduce the speed of the electric scooter. On the other hand, braking regen works by applying the brakes, which then charge the battery pack. The 450X comes with a 3.7 kWh battery pack promising a range of 150 km on a single charge. A recent update also brought the 2.9 kWh battery pack on sale with a certified range of 111 km. Power comes from the 6.4 kW (8.5 bhp) PMS electric motor with 26 Nm of torque.

The Ather 450X is currently priced from 1.38 lakh onwards for the 2.9 kWh battery pack. It’s available in two variants - Core and Pro - with the latter priced at 1.53 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Bengaluru. The company has temporarily stopped accepting bookings for the 3.7 kWh battery pack at the moment.

First Published Date: 14 Sep 2023, 17:29 PM IST
TAGS: Ather 450X Ather Energy Ather 450X Regen Regenerative Braking electric scooters

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
27% OFF
Rylan Car Vacuum Powerful Portable & High Power 12V Car Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Car and Home Wet and Dry Car Vacuum Cleaner Multipurpose Vaccum Cleaner
Rs. 1,099 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
2% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 97 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic) (Multy)
Rs. 349
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 299 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.