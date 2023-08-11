Ather 450X gets a new variant, comes with smaller battery and a shorter range

Ather Energy has launched a new variant of its flagship 450X electric scooter. Christened as Ather 450X and available at a starting price of ₹1.38 lakh (ex-showroom), this new variant comes equipped with a smaller battery pack, which is the same as the 450S, the most affordable Ather electric scooter. Also, the new variant of the Ather 450X electric scooter comes offering a significantly lower range compared to the 3.7 kWh battery pack equipped variant. Ather claims the new variant of the 450X is meant for those consumers who seek to own the scooter with the same features and performance as the original model but don't want to spend that much amount.

The Ather 450X 2.9 kWh battery-powered variant comes available in two options Core and Pro, which are priced at ₹137,999 and ₹152,999 (ex-showroom) respectively. The pricing includes FAME 2 benefits and the cost of the charger as well. This means the 450X 2.9 kWh battery pack powered variant is priced at around ₹10,000 premium over the newly launched Ather 450S. Interestingly, Ather is all set to revamp the flagship 3.7 kWh battery pack variant of the 450X as well, which will start being delivered to customers in October this year.

The new variant of the 450X comes carrying the same design as the bigger battery-powered variant. Other features too remain the same. It runs on 12-inch alloy wheels wrapped with tubeless tyres. Braking energy for this scooter comes from a 20 cm disc at the front and the rear gets a 19 cm disc, paired with a CBS. For suspension duty, it features telescopic front forks and a monoshock absorber at the back. Colour options for this electric scooter are Space Grey, Still White, Salt Green, True Red, Cosmic Black and Lunar Grey.

Interestingly, despite being powered by smaller 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery power, power and torque output and other specifications remain unchanged in this model. It churns out 8.58 bhp of peak power and 26 Nm of maximum torque. Also, it is capable of accelerating 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds.

