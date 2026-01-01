The 450S STD, is priced at ₹1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The 450S STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 450S STD is available in 4 colour options: Cosmic Black, Space Grey, Still White, Stealth Blue.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the 450S STD include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.
The 450S STD has Low Battery Indicator, Clock, OTA Battery Updates, Charging Station Locater, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Charging at Home.