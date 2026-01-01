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450SPriceRangeSpecifications
Ather Energy 450S Front Left View
1/10
Ather Energy 450S Left Side View
2/10
Ather Energy 450S Right Side View
3/10
Ather Energy 450S Front View
4/10
Ather Energy 450S Speedometer View
5/10
Ather Energy 450S
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Ather Energy 450S STD

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.35 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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450S STD

450S STD Prices

The 450S STD, is priced at ₹1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

450S STD Range

The 450S STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

450S STD Colours

The 450S STD is available in 4 colour options: Cosmic Black, Space Grey, Still White, Stealth Blue.

450S STD Battery & Range

450S STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the 450S STD include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.

450S STD Specs & Features

The 450S STD has Low Battery Indicator, Clock, OTA Battery Updates, Charging Station Locater, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Charging at Home.

Ather Energy 450S STD Price

450S STD

₹1.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,27,889
Insurance
6,979
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,34,868
EMI@2,899/mo
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Ather Energy 450S STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
1296 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg
Additional Storage
22 L

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-30.4 cm x 5.4 cm ,Rear :-30.4 cm x 6.3 cm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
122 km
Max Speed
90 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Swappable Battery
Yes
Motor IP Rating
IP66
Max Torque
22 Nm
No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
5.4 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IPX7(Battery)
Drive Type
Belt drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Precision machined hybrid chassis
Rear Suspension
Symmetrically mounted progressive monoshock
Front Suspension
Telescopic forks

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery IP Rating
IP67
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km
Battery Capacity
2.9 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
OTA Battery Updates
Yes
Motor Type
PMSM
Tail Light
LED
Battery Portability
No
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Hub Motor
No

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Additional Features
Coasting Regen, Park Assist, Side stand motor cut-off, Dashboard(Storage-8GB, RAM-1GB, Water & dust resistance-IP65)
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Charging Station Locater
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
22 L
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
7 Inch Deepview Display

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes
Ather Energy 450S STD EMI
EMI2,609 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,21,381
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,21,381
Interest Amount
35,156
Payable Amount
1,56,537

Ather Energy 450S other Variants

450S Battery as a Service (BaaS)

₹ 89,091*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
84,341
Insurance
4,750
On-Road Price in Delhi
89,091
EMI@1,915/mo
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Close

450S Pro Pack

₹1.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,36,889
RTO
530
Insurance
7,155
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,44,574
EMI@3,107/mo
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View breakup

450S 3.7 kWh

₹1.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,65,046
Insurance
7,246
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,72,292
EMI@3,703/mo
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View breakup

Ather Energy 450S Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
+6
450SvsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
+12
450SvsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
450SvsMagnus Neo
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
450SvsOneS Gen 2
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
+2
450SvsRizta
Ather Energy 450X

Ather Energy 450X

1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs
+2
450Svs450X

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