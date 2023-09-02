Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Ather Energy 450S comes with Automatic transmission. The price of 450S starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ather Energy 450S sits in the Electric Scooter segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Ather Energy 450S price starts at ₹ 1.3 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.3 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ather Energy 450S comes in 1 variants. Ather Energy 450S top variant price is ₹ 1.3 Lakhs.
₹1.3 Lakhs*
90 Kmph
115 Km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price