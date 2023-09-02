HT Auto
Ather Energy 450S Specifications

Ather Energy 450S starting price is Rs. 1,29,999 in India. Ather Energy 450S is available in 1 variant and
Ather Energy 450S Specs

Ather Energy 450S comes with Automatic transmission. The price of 450S starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ather Energy 450S sits in the Electric Scooter segment in the Indian

Ather Energy 450S Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Wheel Size
Front :-30.4 cm x 5.4 cm ,Rear :-30.4 cm x 6.3 cm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
Hydraulically actuated triple-piston calliper disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Hydraulically actuated single-piston calliper disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Range
115 km
Max Speed
90 kmph
Motor Power
5.4 kW
Drive Type
Belt drive
Max Torque
22 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Chassis
Precision machined hybrid chassis
Rear Suspension
Symmetrically mounted progressive monoshock
Front Suspension
Telescopic forks
Riding Modes
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
18 Degree
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hr 36 Min
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Warranty
Yes
Battery Capacity
2.9 kWh
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion

Kabira Mobility KM 3000

Kabira Mobility KM 3000

1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs
Check latest offers
450S vs KM 3000
M2GO Civitas

M2GO Civitas

1.04 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
450S vs Civitas
Avera Retrosa

Avera Retrosa

1.08 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
450S vs Retrosa
Ather Energy Ather 450X

Ather Energy Ather 450X

1.13 - 1.32 Lakhs
Check latest offers
450S vs Ather 450X
White Carbon Motors GT5

White Carbon Motors GT5

1.15 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
450S vs GT5

450S electric scooters being rolled out of Ather Energy's facility. Launched in June, the EV maker will start delivery of the 450S ahead of the festive season.
Ather Energy starts to roll out 450S electric scooter, rival to Ola S1 Air
2 Sept 2023
Ather 450S comes as the most affordable iteration of 450X and it competes with Ola S1 Air, S1X and TVS iQube.
Ather 450S vs TVS iQube - The electric scooter battle intensifies
17 Aug 2023
Ather 450S comes as a toned-down and affordable version of the flagship Ather 450X electric scooter.
Ather 450X vs Ather 450S - What are the key differences?
15 Aug 2023
Ather 450S and Ola S1 Air come as the affordable versions of their respective flagship premium scooters, 450X and S1 Pro respectively.
Ather 450S vs Ola S1 Air - Battle of affordable premium electric scooters
14 Aug 2023
Ather 450S comes as a sporty and stylish urban electric scooter and an affordable iteration of the 450X. It can be used for regular commuting and fun rides equally.
Ather 450S electric scooter first ride review: Worth buying this toned-down 450X?
11 Aug 2023
View all
 

Ather Energy 450S price starts at ₹ 1.3 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.3 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ather Energy 450S comes in 1 variants. Ather Energy 450S top variant price is ₹ 1.3 Lakhs.

STD
1.3 Lakhs*
90 Kmph
115 Km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

