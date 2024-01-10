Saved Articles

Ather Energy 450S On Road Price in Mumbai

4.5 out of 5
1.44 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Mumbai
450S Price in Mumbai

Ather Energy 450S on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 1.44 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ather Energy 450S STD₹ 1.44 Lakhs
Ather Energy 450S Variant Wise Price List in Mumbai

STD
₹1.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
90 Kmph
115 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,29,999
RTO
10,399
Insurance
3,704
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Mumbai)
1,44,102
EMI@3,097/mo
Ather Energy 450S News

Ather Energy has slashed the pricing of its most affordable electric scooter 450S by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000.
Ather 450S electric scooter becomes more affordable after up to 25k price cut
10 Jan 2024
Ather 450S comes as a sporty and stylish urban electric scooter and an affordable iteration of the 450X. It can be used for regular commuting and fun rides equally.
Upcoming Ather 450S HR version details leaked. Larger battery, more range
27 Sept 2023
Cosmetically, the 450S looks quite similar to the Ather 450X
Ather 450S deliveries begin in India on World EV Day
9 Sept 2023
450S electric scooters being rolled out of Ather Energy's facility. Launched in June, the EV maker will start delivery of the 450S ahead of the festive season.
Ather Energy starts to roll out 450S electric scooter, rival to Ola S1 Air
2 Sept 2023
Ather 450S comes as the most affordable iteration of 450X and it competes with Ola S1 Air, S1X and TVS iQube.
Ather 450S vs TVS iQube - The electric scooter battle intensifies
17 Aug 2023
Videos

Ather Energy has launched its most affordable electric scooter 450S at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>lakh (ex-showroom). A scaled-down version of the Ather 450X, the 450S comes minus some of the features and toned-down performance.
Ather 450S review: Worthy of its price tag?
11 Aug 2023
Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
11 Jan 2024
EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
31 Dec 2021
Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
31 Dec 2021
TVS iQube electric scooter road test review. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
TVS iQube electric scooter: Road test review
29 Jul 2021
