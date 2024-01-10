Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Ather Energy 450S on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 1.44 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Ather Energy 450S on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 1.44 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Ather Energy 450S dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers.
Ather Energy 450S on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ather Energy 450S is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Kolkata, TVS iQube Electric which starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs in Kolkata and Hero Electric AE-3 starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Kolkata.
Variants On-Road Price Ather Energy 450S STD ₹ 1.44 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price