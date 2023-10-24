In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or Okinawa iPraise+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range,
In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or Okinawa iPraise+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Bajaj Chetak Price starts at 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa iPraise+ Price starts at 99,708 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Chetak up to 113 km/charge and the iPraise+ has a range of up to 139 km/charge.
Bajaj offers the Chetak in 6 colours.
Okinawa offers the iPraise+ in 3 colours.
