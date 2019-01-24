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iPraise+PriceRangeSpecifications
Okinawa iPraise+ Front Left View
1/10
Okinawa iPraise+ Front Right View
2/10
Okinawa iPraise+ Foot Space View
3/10
Okinawa iPraise+ Front Break View
4/10
Okinawa iPraise+ Front Indicator View
5/10
Okinawa iPraise+ Front Tyre View
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6/10

Okinawa iPraise+ STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.28 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

iPraise+ STD

iPraise+ STD Prices

The iPraise+ STD, is priced at ₹1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

iPraise+ STD Range

The iPraise+ STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

iPraise+ STD Colours

The iPraise+ STD is available in 1 colour option: Red.

iPraise+ STD Battery & Range

iPraise+ STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the iPraise+ STD include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.

iPraise+ STD Specs & Features

The iPraise+ STD has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, OTA Battery Updates, Battery Portability, Hub Motor, Underseat storage, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Geo Fencing and Anti Theft Alarm.

Okinawa iPraise+ STD Price

iPraise+ STD

₹1.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,22,955
Insurance
4,660
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,27,615
EMI@2,743/mo
Add to Compare
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Okinawa iPraise+ STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
175 mm
Length
1970 mm
Height
1165 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
745 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
139 km
Max Speed
58 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
2.5 kW
Motor IP Rating
IP65
Continious Power
1000
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
2700 W
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Underbone
Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Double shocker with dual tube technology

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery IP Rating
IP67
Battery Warranty
3 Years
Battery Capacity
3.3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
OTA Battery Updates
Yes
Motor Type
BLDC
Tail Light
LED
Battery Portability
Yes
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Hub Motor
Yes

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Eco and Sport
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
7 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Additional Features
Road Side Assistance, ARAI/ICAT Approved, Micro- Charger with Auto Cut Function, E-ABS (Electronic- Assisted Braking System), Brake Lever - CNC Machined with Lever Adjustment
Geo Fencing
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours
Okinawa iPraise+ STD EMI
EMI2,469 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,14,853
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,14,853
Interest Amount
33,265
Payable Amount
1,48,118

Okinawa iPraise+ Alternatives

TVS iQube

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+6
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Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
+12
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Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
iPraise+vsMagnus Neo
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
iPraise+vsOneS Gen 2
Ather Energy 450X

Ather Energy 450X

1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs
+2
iPraise+vs450X
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
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iPraise+vsRizta

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