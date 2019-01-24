The iPraise+ STD, is priced at ₹1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The iPraise+ STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The iPraise+ STD is available in 1 colour option: Red.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the iPraise+ STD include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.
The iPraise+ STD has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, OTA Battery Updates, Battery Portability, Hub Motor, Underseat storage, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Geo Fencing and Anti Theft Alarm.