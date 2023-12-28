In 2023 Okinawa iPraise+ or Ola Electric S1 X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 Okinawa iPraise+ or Ola Electric S1 X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Okinawa iPraise+ Price starts at 99,708 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 X Price starts at 89,999 (ex-showroom price).
The range of iPraise+ up to 139 km/charge and the S1 X has a range of up to 95 km/charge.
Okinawa offers the iPraise+ in 3 colours.
