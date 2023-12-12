HT Auto
HT Auto
Kinetic Green Zulu Vs Ola S1x+: Electric Scooter Battle Intensifies

Kinetic Green Zulu vs Ola S1X+: Which electric scooter should you buy

The Indian electric scooter market is rapidly bulging and several models from both legacy automakers and EV startups have been making their entry into the space. The latest entrant in this space is the Kinetic Green Zulu, which comes as a conventional-looking electric scooter meant for commuting in and around the city and is priced under 1 lakh. With this model, Kinetic Green is aiming to grab a sizeable chunk of the Indian electric two-wheeler market. However, it is not going to be an easy task for the company, as Zulu will have to compete with rivals like Ola S1X+ and Okinawa PraisePro electric scooters.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Dec 2023, 12:23 PM
Kinetic Green Zulu
Kinetic Green Zulu comes as the latest entrant in the rapidly bulging Indian electric scooter market and competes with rivals such as Okinawa PraisePro and Ola S1X+.
Kinetic Green Zulu
Kinetic Green Zulu comes as the latest entrant in the rapidly bulging Indian electric scooter market and competes with rivals such as Okinawa PraisePro and Ola S1X+.

Kinetic Green Zulu has been launched in India at 94,990 (ex-showroom). The latest electric scooter from Kinetic Green aims to grab a sizeable share of the Indian electric scooter market. However, with competitors like Ola S1X+ and Okinawa PraisePro already available in the market, it is not a very easy task for the Zulu.

Watch: Kinetic Green Zulu: A new EV on the block

Here is a price and specification comparison between the Kinetic Green Zulu and Ola S1X+.

Kinetic Green Zulu vs Ola S1X+: Price

Kinetic Green Zulu comes priced at 94,900 (ex-showroom). This pricing is inclusive of FAME II subsidies. Kinetic Green is also offering the scooter for subscription at 69,000. The Ola S1X+ electric scooter comes priced at 89,999 (ex-showroom). However, the scooter comes priced at 106,779 (ex-showroom), if purchased with the charger.

Kinetic Green Zulu vs Ola S1X+: Specification

Kinetic Green Zulu gets power from a 2.27 kWh battery pack. The electric propulsion system onboard this electric scooter churns out 2.8 bhp peak power and enables the scooter to run up to 104 kilometres on a single charge at a top speed of 60 kmph. The battery of this EV can be charged up to 80 per cent from zero in 30 minutes using a 15 Amp charging socket.

The Ola S1X+ is capable of running 151 kilometres on a single charge and it can run at a top speed of 90 kmph. Also, this EV can sprint 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds. It can sprint 0-60 kmph in 5.5 seconds. Powering this electric scooter is a 3 kWh battery pack.

First Published Date: 12 Dec 2023, 12:23 PM IST
TAGS: Ola S1X+ Kinetic Green Zulu Ola Electric Ola electric vehicle electric scooter EV electric mobility

