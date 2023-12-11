Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter launched in India, priced from 95,000

Pune-based Kinetic Green has launched the new Zulu electric scooter in India priced at ₹95,000 (ex-showroom and inclusive of FAME II subsidies). The new Kinetic Green Zulu marks the resurrection of the popular brand in the two-wheeler space albeit in a completely new avatar with an electrified powertrain. The Kinetic brand is most popularly known for its alliance with Honda which spawned the Kinetic Honda range of scooters back in the 1990s. The EV maker said that the electric scooter will be manufactured fully in India and sold with battery as a subscription priced at ₹69,999.

The new Zulu gets an apron-mounted LED headlamp, while the DRL is located on top on the handlebar stalk. The styling is a mix between family and sporty offerings and aims to reach out to a wider user group.

The Kinetic Green Zulu stands 1,830 mm in length, 715 mm wide and 1,135 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 1,360 mm and offers 160 mm of ground clearance. The kerb weight of the electric scooter is 93 kgs and it can carry weight of up to 150 kgs.

The Zulu is equipped with a 2.27 kWh lithium-ion battery pack mated to a hub electric motor which offers peak power of 2.8 bhp. The battery can recharge up to 80 per cent within half an hour using standard charger plugged into a 15-amp socket. The EV maker claims that the Zulu electric scooter can run for around 104 kms in a single charge. In terms of performance, the electric scooter has a top speed of up to 60 kmph.

On the mechanical front, the Kinetic Green Zulu comes with telescopic forks at the front and dual shocks at the rear, while braking comes from disc brakes at either end. By next year, the EV maker plans to introduce an oil cooled battery option which promises longer range and faster charging. However, this model is likely to cost up to 15 per cent more than the one launched today.

The new Kinetic Green Zulu will take on the Ola S1 X+, Okinawa PraisePro, and many other offerings. Sales for the electric scooter will begin in early 2024. The EV maker said the sales are now open across 300 Kinetic Green dealerships. Kinetic Green aims to sell around 40,000 Zulu electric scooters in next 12 months. The EV maker also said that it hopes to sell ten lakh electric vehicles in the next five years.

Salujja Firodia Motwani, founder and CEO at Kinetic Green, said that it will launch the e-Luna and another high-performance electric scooter after the launch of Zulu next year. The EV maker has also partnered Italian supercar giant Lamborghini to manufacture electric golf carts in India that will be exported to global markets.

First Published Date: