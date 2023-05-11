HT Auto
PURE EV ETrance Neo Specifications

PURE EV ETrance Neo starting price is Rs. 78,999 in India. PURE EV ETrance Neo is available in 1 variant and
PURE EV ETrance Neo Specs

PURE EV ETrance Neo comes with Automatic transmission. The price of ETrance Neo starts at Rs. 78,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, PURE EV ETrance Neo sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

PURE EV ETrance Neo Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Load Capacity
120 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-: 90/100-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Cast Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tube
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC
Motor Power
1.5 KW nominal and 2.2 KW Peak
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
90-120 km/charge
Max Speed
60 kmph
Chassis
Alloy
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
12 degree
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Regenerative Braking, Reflector, Blinkers
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
4 Inch LCD
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Battery Capacity
60 V 2.5 KWh
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-ion
Low Battery Indicator
Yes

PURE EV News

The Pure EV ePluto 7G Pro promises a range between 100-150 km on a single charge
Pure EV ePluto 7G Pro electric scooter launched in India, priced at 94,999
11 May 2023
Pure EV ecoDryft offers a riding range between 85 km 130 km on a single charge.
This is the most affordable electric motorcycle in India, priced at 99,999
31 Jan 2023
Pure EV ecoDryft will launch in January 2023. It is the new flagship product for the manufacturer.
This upcoming electric motorcycle from Pure EV has a range of 135 km
15 Dec 2022
Ola Electric, Okinawa Autotech and Pure EV are among electric two-wheeler manufacturers who have been sent notices to reply to fire incidents involving their models in recent past.
Ola Electric, Pure EV, Okinawa among others under scanner for EV fire incidents
27 Jul 2022
A Pure EV electric scooter engulfed in flame in Hyderabad on May 11. (File photo)
EV fire incidents: Centre serves notice to electric scooter manufacturers
22 Jul 2022
View all
 

