Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
PURE EV ETrance Neo comes with Automatic transmission. The price of ETrance Neo starts at Rs. 78,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, PURE EV ETrance Neo sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.
PURE EV ETrance Neo price starts at ₹ 78,999 and goes upto ₹ 78,999 (Ex-showroom). PURE EV ETrance Neo comes in 1 variants. PURE EV ETrance Neo top variant price is ₹ 78,999.
₹78,999*
1.5 KW nominal and 2.2 KW Peak
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price