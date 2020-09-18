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ETrance NeoPriceRangeSpecifications
PURE EV ETrance Neo Left View
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PURE EV ETrance Neo Front View
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PURE EV ETrance Neo Front Left View
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PURE EV ETrance Neo Rear Right View
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PURE EV ETrance Neo Rear View
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PURE EV ETrance Neo Right View
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PURE EV ETrance Neo STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.04 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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ETrance Neo STD

ETrance Neo STD Prices

The ETrance Neo STD, is priced at ₹1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

ETrance Neo STD Range

The ETrance Neo STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

ETrance Neo STD Colours

The ETrance Neo STD is available in 6 colour options: Black, Blue, Grey, Red, Yellow, White.

ETrance Neo STD Battery & Range

ETrance Neo STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the ETrance Neo STD include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.

ETrance Neo STD Specs & Features

The ETrance Neo STD has Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, Charging at Home and Low Battery Indicator.

PURE EV ETrance Neo STD Price

ETrance Neo STD

₹1.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
99,599
Insurance
4,243
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,03,842
EMI@2,232/mo
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PURE EV ETrance Neo STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1345 mm
Kerb Weight
86 kg

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-: 90/100-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Cast Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tube

Mileage and Performance

Range
111-151 km
Max Speed
68 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Stroke
63 mm
No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
2.2 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric
Bore
75 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Alloy
Rear Suspension
Spring Coil
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
12 degree
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Regenerative Braking, Reflector, Blinkers
Pass Switch
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
4 Inch LCD

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 year or 40,000 km
Battery Capacity
2.5 KWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-ion
PURE EV ETrance Neo STD EMI
EMI2,009 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
93,457
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
93,457
Interest Amount
27,068
Payable Amount
1,20,525

PURE EV ETrance Neo other Variants

ETrance Neo SX

₹ 83,458*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
79,699
Insurance
3,759
On-Road Price in Delhi
83,458
EMI@1,794/mo
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Close

ETrance Neo Plus

₹1.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,05,999
Insurance
4,358
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,10,357
EMI@2,372/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

PURE EV ETrance Neo Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
+6
ETrance NeovsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
+12
ETrance NeovsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
ETrance NeovsMagnus Neo
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
ETrance Neovs450S
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
+1
ETrance NeovsTrion
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
+1
ETrance NeovsOrbiter

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