The ETrance Neo STD, is priced at ₹1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The ETrance Neo STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The ETrance Neo STD is available in 6 colour options: Black, Blue, Grey, Red, Yellow, White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the ETrance Neo STD include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.
The ETrance Neo STD has Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, Charging at Home and Low Battery Indicator.