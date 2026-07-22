In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at Rs. 79,699 (ex-showroom price). The range of Chetak up to 113-153 km/charge and the ETrance Neo has a range of up to 85-171 km/charge. PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours.
Chetak vs ETrance Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chetak
|Etrance neo
|Brand
|Bajaj
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 96,504
|₹ 79,699
|Range
|113-153 km/charge
|85-171 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 25 Minutes
|4 Hours