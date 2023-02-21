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FreedumPriceRangeSpecifications
Okaya EV Freedum Front View
1/7
Okaya EV Freedum Left Side View
2/7
Okaya EV Freedum Headlight
3/7
Okaya EV Freedum Indicator View
4/7
Okaya EV Freedum Foot Space
5/7
Okaya EV Freedum Seat
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6/7

Okaya EV Freedum Li

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73,600*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Freedum Li

Freedum Li Prices

The Freedum Li, is priced at ₹73,600 (ex-showroom).

Freedum Li Range

The Freedum Li offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Freedum Li Battery & Range

Freedum Li vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Freedum Li include the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands and the PURE EV ETrance Neo priced between ₹79.7 Thousands - 1.06 Lakhs.

Freedum Li Specs & Features

The Freedum Li has Fast Charging Time, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Underseat storage, Anti Theft Alarm and Passenger Footrest.

Okaya EV Freedum Li Price

Freedum Li

₹ 73,600*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
69,999
Insurance
3,601
On-Road Price in Delhi
73,600
EMI@1,582/mo
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Okaya EV Freedum Li Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
185 mm
Length
1280 mm
Height
710 mm
Width
710 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Steel Wheels
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
70-75 Km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Continuous Power
250 W
Swappable Battery
Yes
No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Type
BS6

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Steel Wheels
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Sport
Fast Charging Time
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
7 Degree
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Sport Riding Mode
Geo Fencing
No
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
No
Display
Digital

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Year
Battery Capacity
1.44 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion
Okaya EV Freedum Li EMI
EMI1,424 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
66,240
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
66,240
Interest Amount
19,185
Payable Amount
85,425

Okaya EV Freedum Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
FreedumvsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
+1
FreedumvsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
+1
FreedumvsEpluto 7G
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
+1
FreedumvsOrbiter
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
FreedumvsQC1
Ampere Magnus Grand

Ampere Magnus Grand

89,999
FreedumvsMagnus Grand

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