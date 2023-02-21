The Freedum Li, is priced at ₹73,600 (ex-showroom).
The Freedum Li offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Freedum Li include the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands and the PURE EV ETrance Neo priced between ₹79.7 Thousands - 1.06 Lakhs.
The Freedum Li has Fast Charging Time, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Underseat storage, Anti Theft Alarm and Passenger Footrest.