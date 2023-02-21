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Faast F2BPriceRangeSpecifications
Okaya EV Faast F2B Rear Left View
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Okaya EV Faast F2B Right Side View
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Okaya EV Faast F2B Headlight
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Okaya EV Faast F2B Speedometer
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Okaya EV Faast F2B Seat
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Okaya EV Faast F2B Rear Tyre View
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Okaya EV Faast F2B STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
93,925*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Faast F2B STD

Faast F2B STD Prices

The Faast F2B STD, is priced at ₹93,925 (ex-showroom).

Faast F2B STD Range

The Faast F2B STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Faast F2B STD Colours

The Faast F2B STD is available in 6 colour options: Boldly Black, Catty Cyan, Groovy Grey, Grungy Green, Siy Silver, Wintery White.

Faast F2B STD Battery & Range

Faast F2B STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Faast F2B STD include the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs and the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands.

Faast F2B STD Specs & Features

The Faast F2B STD has Fast Charging Time, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Underseat storage, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Okaya EV Faast F2B STD Price

Faast F2B STD

₹ 93,925*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
89,999
Insurance
3,926
On-Road Price in Delhi
93,925
EMI@2,019/mo
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Okaya EV Faast F2B STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Steel Wheels
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
80 Km
Max Speed
75 Kmph

Engine and Transmission

No Of Batteries
1
Continious Power
1200 w
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
2500 W
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Type
BS6

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Steel Wheels
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Dual Spring Loaded

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Eco, City and Sport
Fast Charging Time
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
No
Clock
Yes
Underseat storage
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Riding Modes ( Eco / City / Sport )
Pass Switch
Yes
Geo Fencing
No
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Digital

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Year
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion
Okaya EV Faast F2B STD EMI
EMI1,817 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
84,532
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
84,532
Interest Amount
24,483
Payable Amount
1,09,015

Okaya EV Faast F2B Alternatives

Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
+12
Faast F2BvsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Faast F2BvsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
+1
Faast F2BvsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.18 Lakhs
Faast F2BvsEpluto 7G Max
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
+1
Faast F2BvsEpluto 7G
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
+1
Faast F2BvsOrbiter

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