Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Okaya EV Faast F2B comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Faast F2B starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Okaya EV Faast F2B sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Okaya EV Faast F2B price starts at ₹ 94,999 and goes upto ₹ 94,999 (Ex-showroom). Okaya EV Faast F2B comes in 1 variants. Okaya EV Faast F2B top variant price is ₹ 94,999.
₹94,999*
2500 w
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price