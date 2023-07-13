HT Auto
Okaya EV Faast F2B Specifications

Okaya EV Faast F2B starting price is Rs. 94,999 in India. Okaya EV Faast F2B is available in 1 variant and
94,999* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Okaya EV Faast F2B Specs

Okaya EV Faast F2B comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Faast F2B starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Okaya EV Faast F2B sits in the Electric Bikes segment in ...Read More

Okaya EV Faast F2B Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Steel Wheels
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum
Range
80 Km/charge
Max Speed
70 Kmph
No Of Batteries
1
Continious Power
1200 w
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes
Motor Power
2500 w
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Emission Type
BS6
Chassis
Steel Wheels
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Dual Spring Loaded
Riding Modes
Eco, City and Sport
Fast Charging Time
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
No
Clock
Yes
Underseat storage
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Riding Modes ( Eco / City / Sport )
Pass Switch
Yes
Geo Fencing
No
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Digital
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Warranty
3 Year
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion

Okaya EV Faast F2B Alternatives

Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848 - 1.28 Lakhs
Faast F2B vs PraisePro
Gemopai Astrid Lite

Gemopai Astrid Lite

79,999 Onwards
Faast F2B vs Astrid Lite
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

78,999 Onwards
Faast F2B vs ETrance Neo
SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE

SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE

78,999 Onwards
Faast F2B vs SVITCH XE
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT

BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT

79,999 Onwards
Faast F2B vs BattRE Elect...

Okaya EV News

Okaya EV is offering interest rates starting from 5.99%, along with zero down payment, zero processing fees and a flexible 48-month loan window
Okaya EV partners with 12 financial institutions for attractive financing solutions
13 Jul 2023
The Okaya Faast F4 electric scooter is the brand's best-selling offering
You could win a trip to Thailand by buying an electric scooter from this brand
29 Jun 2023
The Okaya Faast F4 electric scooter is the brand's best-selling offering
Okaya EV sales grow 140% in May 2023; becomes sixth-largest electric two-wheeler player
3 Jun 2023
Okaya EV has increased the pricing of its Faast F4, Faast F3, Faast F2B and Faast F2T electric scooters' pricing, owing to the FAME 2 subsidy reduction.
Okaya electric scooters become pricier after FAME 2 subsidy cut. Know more
3 Jun 2023
Okaya EV Faast F4 in green shade. The electric scooter is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,13,999
This EV manufacturer is offering chance to win Thailand trip for potential buyer
12 Apr 2023
View all
 

Okaya EV Faast F2B Variants & Price List

Okaya EV Faast F2B price starts at ₹ 94,999 and goes upto ₹ 94,999 (Ex-showroom). Okaya EV Faast F2B comes in 1 variants. Okaya EV Faast F2B top variant price is ₹ 94,999.

STD
94,999*
2500 w
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

