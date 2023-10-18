Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesOkaya EVFaast F2BOn Road Price in Mumbai

Okaya EV Faast F2B On Road Price in Mumbai

1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
View all Images
6/11
1.02 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Mumbai
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Faast F2B Price in Mumbai

Okaya EV Faast F2B on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 1.02 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Okaya EV Faast F2B STD₹ 1.02 Lakhs
...Read More

Okaya EV Faast F2B Variant Wise Price List in Mumbai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹1.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
70 Kmph
80 Km/charge
Ex-Showroom-Price
94,999
RTO
1,500
Insurance
5,131
On-Road Price in Mumbai
1,01,630
EMI@2,184/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Okaya EV Faast F2B Alternatives

Kinetic Green Flex

Kinetic Green Flex

1.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Flex Price in Mumbai
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

99,999
Check Latest Offers
EPluto 7G Pro Price in Mumbai
UPCOMING
Evolet Raptor

Evolet Raptor

1 Lakhs Onwards
Check Raptor details
View similar Bikes
Ola Electric S1 X

Ola Electric S1 X

89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
S1 X Price in Mumbai
Bounce Infinity E1

Bounce Infinity E1

93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
E1 Price in Mumbai
Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
Check Latest Offers
PraisePro Price in Mumbai

Popular Okaya EV Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Okaya EV Bikes

    Okaya EV News

    Okaya Motofaast will be offered in seven colour options - Cyan, Rusty Orange, Red, White , Silver, Matt green, and Black.
    Okaya Motofaast launched at 1.37 lakh with 110 km of range
    18 Oct 2023
    Okaya EV will offer the Motofaast electric scooter in five colour options.
    Okaya Moto Faast with 120 km of range to launch on 17th October. Check details
    14 Oct 2023
    Okaya EV will offer the Motofaast electric scooter in five colour options.
    Okaya EV teases new electric scooter with 120 km of range. Pre-bookings open
    6 Oct 2023
    The Okaya Faast F4 electric scooter is the brand's best-selling offering
    Okaya EV offers free roadside assistance and accessories during festive season worth 5,000
    26 Sept 2023
    Okaya EV is offering interest rates starting from 5.99%, along with zero down payment, zero processing fees and a flexible 48-month loan window
    Okaya EV partners with 12 financial institutions for attractive financing solutions
    13 Jul 2023
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    View all
     

    Top Electric Bikes

  • TVS iQube Electric

    • TVS iQube Electric

    ₹1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
  • Ola Electric S1 Pro

    • Ola Electric S1 Pro

    ₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
  • Ather Energy 450x

    • Ather Energy 450x

    ₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
  • Bajaj Chetak

    • Bajaj Chetak

    ₹1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
  • Vida V1

    • Vida V1

    ₹1.26 Lakhs
  • PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
    • View allPopular Electric Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Hero Xtreme 125R

    Hero Xtreme 125R

    95,000 - 99,500
    Check Latest Offers
    Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

    Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

    1.38 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Honda NX500

    Honda NX500

    5.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

    3.59 - 3.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

    Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

    2.92 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    CFMoto 250SR

    CFMoto 250SR

    2 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike

    Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Bajaj Avenger 400

    Bajaj Avenger 400

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details