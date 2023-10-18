Okaya EV Faast F2B on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 1.02 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Okaya EV Faast F2B on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 1.02 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Okaya EV Faast F2B dealers and showrooms in Mumbai for best offers. Okaya EV Faast F2B on road price breakup in Mumbai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Okaya EV Faast F2B is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Mumbai, PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro which starts at Rs. 99,999 in Mumbai and Evolet Raptor starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Mumbai. Variants On-Road Price Okaya EV Faast F2B STD ₹ 1.02 Lakhs