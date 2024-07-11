In 2026 Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Ferrato Disruptor up to 109 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
Ferrato Disruptor vs RV400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ferrato disruptor
|Rv400
|Brand
|Okaya EV
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.55 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|109 km/charge
|150 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|3.97 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|3 Hours 30 Minutes