Amo Mobility Jaunty comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Jaunty starts at Rs. 56,620 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Amo Mobility Jaunty sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.
Amo Mobility Jaunty price starts at ₹ 56,620 and goes upto ₹ 86,999 (Ex-showroom). Amo Mobility Jaunty comes in 3 variants. Amo Mobility Jaunty top variant price is ₹ 81,999.
₹56,620*
249 W
₹77,999*
249 W
₹81,999*
249 W
*Ex-showroom price
