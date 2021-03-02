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BattRE Electric Mobility ONE Front View
1/5
BattRE Electric Mobility ONE Left View
2/5
BattRE Electric Mobility ONE Taillight View
3/5
BattRE Electric Mobility ONE Back Rest And Mirror View
4/5
BattRE Electric Mobility ONE Handle And Speedometer View
5/5

BattRE Electric Mobility ONE ONE STD

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74,000*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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ONE ONE STD

ONE ONE STD Prices

The ONE ONE STD, is listed at ₹74,000 (ex-showroom).

ONE ONE STD Mileage

All variants of the ONE offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

ONE ONE STD Colours

The ONE ONE STD is available in 7 colour options: Black, Blue, Orange, Red, Silver, Yellow, White.

ONE ONE STD Engine and Transmission

ONE ONE STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the ONE's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands or the PURE EV ETrance Neo priced between ₹79.7 Thousands - 1.06 Lakhs.

ONE ONE STD Specs & Features

The ONE ONE STD has Charging Point, Keyless Ignition, EBS, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest and Display.

BattRE Electric Mobility ONE ONE STD Price

ONE ONE STD

₹ 74,000*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
74,000
On-Road Price in Delhi
74,000
EMI@1,591/mo
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BattRE Electric Mobility ONE ONE STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1800 mm
Kerb Weight
65 kg
Height
1100 mm
Width
700 mm
Underseat storage
Yes

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.5-10,Rear :-3.5-10
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
85 km/charge
Max Speed
48 kmph

Chassis and Suspension

Body Type
Electric Bikes
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Hydrolic Coilover
Front Suspension
Fork Type Hydrolic

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Charging Point
Yes
Keyless Ignition
Yes
EBS
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Regen Braking, Reverse Mode,
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
48 V, 30 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ferro Phosphate
BattRE Electric Mobility ONE ONE STD EMI
EMI1,431 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
66,600
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
66,600
Interest Amount
19,290
Payable Amount
85,890

BattRE Electric Mobility ONE Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
ONEvsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
+1
ONEvsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
+1
ONEvsEpluto 7G
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
+1
ONEvsOrbiter
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
ONEvsQC1
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
ONEvsReo Li Plus

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