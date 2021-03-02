BattRE Electric Mobility ONE ONE STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES Dimensions and Capacity Length 1800 mm Kerb Weight 65 kg Height 1100 mm Width 700 mm Underseat storage Yes Tyres and Brakes Wheel Size Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm Front Brake Diameter 220 mm Tyre Size Front :-3.5-10,Rear :-3.5-10 Rear Brake Diameter 220 mm Front Brake Disc Wheels Type Alloy Rear Brake Disc Tyre Type Tubeless Engine and Transmission Transmission Automatic Starting Remote Start,Push Button Start Motor Type BLDC Drive Type Hub Motor Range 85 km/charge Max Speed 48 kmph Chassis and Suspension Body Type Electric Bikes Rear Suspension Adjustable Hydrolic Coilover Front Suspension Fork Type Hydrolic Charging Charging at Charging Station No Charging at Home No Features and Safety Riding Modes Yes Tripmeter Digital Charging Point Yes Keyless Ignition Yes EBS Yes Speedometer Digital Console Digital Additional Features Regen Braking, Reverse Mode, Anti Theft Alarm Yes Passenger Footrest Yes Display Yes Electricals Battery Capacity 48 V, 30 Ah Tail Light LED Turn Signal Lamp LED Headlight LED Battery Type Lithium Ferro Phosphate