BattRE Electric ONE falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of BattRE Electric ONE ONE STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 74,000. It offers many features like Charging Point, Keyless Ignition, EBS, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest and specs like:
Range: 85 km/charge
Max Speed: 48 kmph
Body Type: Electric Bikes
Battery Capacity: 48 V, 30 Ah
BattRE Electric MobilityBattRE Electric ONE ONE STD Price