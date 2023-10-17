Saved Articles

BattRE Electric ONE ONE STD

6/10
74,000*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE Key Specs
Max Speed48 Kmph
Range85 Km/charge
View all BattRE Electric ONE specs and features

BattRE Electric ONE ONE STD Latest Updates

BattRE Electric ONE falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of BattRE Electric ONE ONE STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 74,000. It offers many

  • Range: 85 km/charge
  • Max Speed: 48 kmph
  • Body Type: Electric Bikes
  • Battery Capacity: 48 V, 30 Ah
    ...Read More

    BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE ONE STD Price

    ONE STD
    ₹ 74,000*On-Road Price
    48 Kmph
    85 Km/charge
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    74,000
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    74,000
    EMI@1,591/mo
    BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE ONE STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Length
    1800 mm
    Kerb Weight
    65 kg
    Height
    1100 mm
    Width
    700 mm
    Underseat storage
    Yes
    Wheel Size
    Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    220 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-3.5-10,Rear :-3.5-10
    Rear Brake Diameter
    220 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Starting
    Remote Start,Push Button Start
    Motor Type
    BLDC
    Drive Type
    Hub Motor
    Range
    85 km/charge
    Max Speed
    48 kmph
    Body Type
    Electric Bikes
    Rear Suspension
    Adjustable Hydrolic Coilover
    Front Suspension
    Fork Type Hydrolic
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Charging Point
    Yes
    Keyless Ignition
    Yes
    EBS
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Console
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Regen Braking, Reverse Mode,
    Anti Theft Alarm
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    48 V, 30 Ah
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Lithium Ferro Phosphate
    BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE ONE STD EMI
    EMI1,431 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    66,600
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    66,600
    Interest Amount
    19,290
    Payable Amount
    85,890

