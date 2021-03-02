The ONE ONE STD, is listed at ₹74,000 (ex-showroom).
All variants of the ONE offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The ONE ONE STD is available in 7 colour options: Black, Blue, Orange, Red, Silver, Yellow, White.
In the ONE's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands or the PURE EV ETrance Neo priced between ₹79.7 Thousands - 1.06 Lakhs.
The ONE ONE STD has Charging Point, Keyless Ignition, EBS, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest and Display.