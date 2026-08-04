Delhi EV registrations cross 10,700 in July, highest monthly total of 2026: Vahan data

Delhi registered 10,719 pure electric vehicles in July 2026, marking the highest monthly EV registration figure recorded in the national capital this year. The sharp increase came during the same month when the government notified its new Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026, which introduces tax exemptions, buyer incentives and a major expansion of charging infrastructure.

According to data from the government’s Vahan portal, July registrations were 1,423 units higher than June, when 9,296 pure EVs were registered. The latest figure also represents a substantial year-on-year increase from 6,414 registrations in July 2025.

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Registrations show steady growth

EV registrations in Delhi have risen consistently through 2026 after a relatively weak February. The city recorded 6,077 registrations in January, followed by 4,983 in February and 7,324 in March. Growth continued in the following months, with 7,658 registrations in April, 8,738 in May, 9,296 in June, and 10,719 in July.

New policy offers tax benefits

The new Delhi EV Policy 2026 is aiming to accelerate the shift toward cleaner transportation. One of its key provisions is a full exemption from road tax and registration fees for electric cars priced up to ₹30 lakh (ex-showroom) and registered in Delhi. The policy includes financial support for electric two-wheeler buyers. Subsidies have been structured over three years, with ₹30,000 in the first year, ₹20,000 in the second year, and ₹10,000 in the third year.

The government has also outlined a phased transition away from conventional fuel vehicles in certain segments. From January 1, 2027, only electric auto-rickshaws will be registered in Delhi. A further step is planned from April 1, 2028, when registration of new petrol and CNG two-wheelers will be phased out, with only electric two-wheelers eligible for registration.

The Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026 will remain in effect until March 31, 2030, providing a long-term framework for EV adoption and infrastructure development in the city

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