Greaves Electric launches Ampere Primus e-scooter; unveils two more at Auto Expo

Greaves Electric, the manufacturer of Ampere electric scooters, has launched an EV offensive at the Auto Expo 2023. The homegrown EV manufacturer unveiled its brand identity to the world, which aims to make the brand a strong and dedicated player in the electric mobility segment. In addition to introducing its new identity, the company has launched Ampere Primus electric scooter and showcased two new electric scooters - NXG and NXU.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Written By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 11 Jan 2023, 10:23 AM
The new electric scooters have been targeted at different categories. Ampere Primus is a high-speed B2C e-scooter targeted at modern millennials. The electric scooter gets a 3 Kwh LFP battery technology with smart BMS that is phase 1, AIS 156 compliant. The scooter gets a top speed of 77 kmph while it can go from 0-40 kmph in less than five seconds.

Ampere Primus gets efficient high torque of 4 kW mid-mount motor while it can put out a single charge range of over 100 kilometres. The scooter gets four riding modes - Eco, City, Power, and Reverse. In terms of features, it gets Bluetooth connectivity and navigation with phone app for convenience.

The electric scooter's longer legroom, wider seats, better driveability increases the comfort quotient. It is available in four metallic matt colours options - Himalayan White, Royal Orange, Havelock Blue and Buck Black, while the bodyu panels come in dual tones.

The Ampere NXG is a concept electric scooter which gets IoT connectivity while the Ampere NXU is another connected scooter designed for the B2B segment for multiple commercial applications for the gig economy. It can also be used as a personal use vehicle for the family.

Greaves Electric also unveiled three electric three-wheelers for passenger and cargo mobility - Greaves ELP, Greaves ELC and Greaves Aero Vision. “We are delighted to unveil the full-spectrum of the GEMPL portfolio with 6 new electric two and three-wheelers," said Sanjay Behl, CEO and Executive Director of Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL).

First Published Date: 11 Jan 2023, 10:04 AM IST
TAGS: Greaves Electric Ampere Electric electric scooter electric vehicle Ampere Primus Ampere NXG Ampere NXU
