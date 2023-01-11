HT Auto
Auto Expo 2023: Matter wants to disrupt two-wheeler EV segment in India

Matter made its debut at the Auto Expo 2023 and showcased a series of new-generation electric vehicles and concepts. The company unveiled concept EVs such as EXE and UT at the event. The former belongs to the executive segment while the latter has been specially developed for the new utility on-the-go segment. Apart from these, Matter also revealed its HomeDock Inverter and Swap.ME which is the company's battery-swapping ecosystem.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Written By: Debolina Chakraborty
| Updated on: 11 Jan 2023, 17:39 PM
Matter unveils its Concept EXE motorcycle at the expo.
Matter Concept EXE will come with swap technology and a manual gearbox that will provide complete control of the power delivery to the rider. The company calls it a cost-effective motorcycle that will push the boundaries of the two-wheeler EV segment further. The Concept UT electric vehicle has been created keeping in mind the service provider section that delivers food and other services to consumers.

The HomeDock Inverter is a smart home dock which can be used for both mobility and domestic energy storage applications. Matter shared that the lithium-ion battery solution will be built on the principles of battery swapping technology to power a two-wheeler and home inverter interchangeably. The brand will also develop its own battery-swapping ecosystem which will cater to two and three-wheelers.

Founder and Group CEO of Matter Mohal Lalbhai said that the company is all for sustainability and intends to create more products based on the vision. “Aligned with that vision, we have continuously brought consumer-centric, technology-driven products and innovative solutions to the mobility and energy segments. With these innovations, we are creating options covering all the segments of motorbikes," added Lalbhai.

The Ahmedabad-based company recently unveiled India's first electric geared motorcycle that features a battery pack of 6 KWh. This EV promises a generous range and features and the company is aiming to launch it soon. It will come with fast charging abilities as well.

First Published Date: 11 Jan 2023, 17:39 PM IST
