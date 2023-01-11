Auto Expo 2023 preview day kicks off: Maruti eVX, MG in focus

GreaveAuto Expo 2023 is all set to open its doors to the public this week and today is the first of two preview days which will offer a generous glimpse into all that is latest in the Indian and global automotive space. The Auto Expo marks its return after a Covid-induced gap of three years.

While a number of manufacturers may have opted out from Auto Expo 2023, the buzz though is palpable with several other manufacturers of passenger vehicles, scooters, bikes, three-wheelers and commercial vehicles all set to woo and wow you.

Team HT Auto is at ground zero today to bring you the very latest from here. Catch the live and latest updates from Auto Expo 2023 below: