Auto Expo 2023 preview day kicks off: Maruti eVX, MG in focus

GreaveAuto Expo 2023 is all set to open its doors to the public this week and today is the first of two preview days which will offer a generous glimpse into all that is latest in the Indian and global automotive space. The Auto Expo marks its return after a Covid-induced gap of three years.

While a number of manufacturers may have opted out from Auto Expo 2023, the buzz though is palpable with several other manufacturers of passenger vehicles, scooters, bikes, three-wheelers and commercial vehicles all set to woo and wow you.

Team HT Auto is at ground zero today to bring you the very latest from here. Catch the live and latest updates from Auto Expo 2023 below:

By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 11 Jan 2023, 10:40 AM
11 Jan 2023, 10:40 AM IST

Greaves Electric rides in its new Ampere Primus e-scooter

Greaves Electric introduces the Ampere Primus e-scooter which is a high-speed B2C electric scooter designed for the millennials. This EV comes with a 3 kWh LFP battery technology and offers a top speed of 77 kmph. 

11 Jan 2023, 09:30 AM IST

Which MG cars can come to India soon?

At the Auto Expo, MG Motor has revealed that it is considering some global cars for the Indian market including eRX5, MG6, MIFA9, Marvel R electric, MGS, MG4.

11 Jan 2023, 09:25 AM IST

MG Hector facelift is here!

MG Motor has launched the facelift version of the Hector SUV and it will go on sale today. Prices start at 14.73 lakh (ex-showroom) while the top end variant goes on to 22.43 lakh.

11 Jan 2023, 09:18 AM IST

MG Motor begins its show at the Auto Expo

MG has started their event at Auto Expo where they will be unveiling new exciting products. The company is the first one to recycle EV batteries in India.

11 Jan 2023, 09:06 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki electric SUV breaks cover

Maruti Suzuki unveiled its much-awaited compact concept electric SUV, the eVX at the Auto Expo 2023. Featuring sharp contours with LED lightning, this EV--the automaker informed-- is intended for urban personal mobility. This EV is underpinned by a ground-up all-electric platform that will be the base for future EVs. It will come with a 60kWh battery pack offering up to 550km of driving range.

11 Jan 2023, 08:47 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki reveals its green plans

As Maruti Suzuki gets ready to enter the electrification world, the automaker informs that its future green cars will be under ImagineXT. The company will focus on developing green powertrain technology, safety as well as connectivity. Sustainability will be the brand's core focus area with attention to EVs, flex fuel technology and hybrid cars.

11 Jan 2023, 08:19 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki gets ready to uncover first concept EV

Get ready as Maruti Suzuki is ready to unveil its first concept electric vehicle at the expo. 

11 Jan 2023, 08:06 AM IST

HT Auto reaches ground zero

The Auto Expo 2023 goes live and our team is here to give you all that you want to know about upcoming launches, EVs, concept vehicles, new in-car technologies and much more! 

First Published Date: 11 Jan 2023, 08:06 AM IST
