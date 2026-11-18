The Kawasaki Z650 is a popular middleweight naked motorcycle, offering a 649cc parallel-twin engine that produces 67.31 bhp and 64 Nm of torque. However, riders looking for more performance, stronger electronics packages or a different engine character have several options in the Indian market.

If I were upgrading from the Z650, I would look at motorcycles that offer a meaningful step up in performance without moving too far away from the naked streetfighter category. Here are five motorcycles I would consider, along with their prices and engine specifications: