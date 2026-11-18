5 bikes I would buy if I were upgrading from a Kawasaki Z650
- Five motorcycles I would consider upgrading to from the Kawasaki Z650, offering more performance, improved technology and a different riding experience.
The Kawasaki Z650 is a popular middleweight naked motorcycle, offering a 649cc parallel-twin engine that produces 67.31 bhp and 64 Nm of torque. However, riders looking for more performance, stronger electronics packages or a different engine character have several options in the Indian market.
If I were upgrading from the Z650, I would look at motorcycles that offer a meaningful step up in performance without moving too far away from the naked streetfighter category. Here are five motorcycles I would consider, along with their prices and engine specifications:
Kawasaki Z900
The Kawasaki Z900 would be my first choice for someone upgrading from the Z650 but wanting to retain the familiar Kawasaki streetfighter experience. It gets a 948cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine producing 125 PS and 98.6 Nm of torque. The additional cylinders bring a different engine character, with stronger performance and a more engaging exhaust note. The motorcycle also gets an electronic throttle, cruise control, a bi-directional quickshifter, traction control and riding modes. With a starting price of ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Z900 offers a substantial performance upgrade while retaining the familiar naked motorcycle format.
Triumph Street Triple 765 R
The Triumph Street Triple 765 R would be my pick for someone who prioritises handling and outright riding performance over engine displacement. Its 765cc, liquid-cooled, three-cylinder engine produces 120 PS and 80 Nm of torque. Compared to the Z650, it offers a substantial performance upgrade, while its relatively compact proportions make it suitable for spirited rides on winding roads. The R variant also gets Showa suspension, Brembo brakes and an up-and-down quickshifter, making it an interesting option for riders who enjoy occasional track days. The Triumph Street Triple 765 R starts at ₹11.07 lakh (ex-showroom).
Ducati Monster V2
For someone looking for an Italian alternative, the Ducati Monster V2 deserves consideration. The latest generation gets an all-new 890cc V2 engine that produces 111 hp and 91.1 Nm of torque, offering a considerable increase over the Z650. It also gets Intake Variable Timing technology, which helps deliver a broader spread of torque. The Monster combines a relatively compact design with an updated electronics package and a lighter chassis. It would appeal to riders looking for a more distinctive motorcycle with a different engine character. The Ducati Monster V2 is priced from ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Honda CB750 Hornet E-Clutch
The Honda CB750 Hornet E-Clutch is another motorcycle I would consider when upgrading from the Z650. It is powered by a 755cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine producing 67.5 kW (90.5 bhp) and 75 Nm of torque. The 2026 version also gets Honda's E-Clutch technology, which allows riders to start, stop and shift gears without operating the clutch lever manually. The system can make the motorcycle easier to manage in stop-and-go traffic while retaining the option of conventional clutch operation. It also gets a five-inch TFT display, multiple riding modes and Honda Selectable Torque Control. The CB750 Hornet E-Clutch is priced at ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
KTM 890 Duke R
For riders looking for a more performance-focused upgrade, the KTM 890 Duke R would be a compelling option. It uses an 889cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine producing 121 PS and 99 Nm of torque. The motorcycle also gets fully adjustable WP Apex suspension, Brembo Stylema brakes and a comprehensive electronics package. Its four riding modes, including Track mode, allow riders to tailor the motorcycle's response to different riding conditions. The aggressive riding position and sharper handling characteristics make it particularly appealing to experienced riders who enjoy spirited riding. The KTM 890 Duke R is priced at ₹14.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
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