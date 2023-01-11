HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Auto Expo 2023: Updated Tork Kratos R Debuts With Enhanced Styling

Auto Expo 2023: Updated Tork Kratos R debuts with enhanced styling

Tork Motors has showcased an upgraded version of its Kratos R electric motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. The bike gets new and improved aesthetics over the outgoing Kratos R electric motorcycle. Apart from the upgraded Kratos R, Tork Motors also showcased an all-new Kratos X electric motorcycle. The Kratos X will be the new flagship offering in the line-up and will be delivered to customers starting June 2023.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 11 Jan 2023, 16:00 PM
Tork Kratos R
Tork Kratos R
Tork Kratos R
Tork Kratos R

2023 Kratos R will be available in two colours - Jet Black and White. Some of the significant changes on the refreshed model include a refined live dash, a fast charging port, improved front and rear blinkers, among others. The motorcycle will also boast a completely black motor and battery pack along with stylish decals.

Also Read : New Kratos X electric motorcycle showcased at Auto Expo 2023

Tork Motors also announced that the existing customers can upgrade their current Kratos R motorcycle by paying the differential amount.

Tork Kratos R electric bike gets an IP67-rated 4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with a system voltage of 48V. It has an IDC range of 180 km while the real-world range stands at 120 km. Its powerful motor delivers 9.0 kW of peak power and 38 Nm peak torque and also has a top speed of 105 kmph.

Tork Motors recently launched its first-ever experience centre in Pune and has dealerships in Hyderabad, Surat and Patna. The company is looking to further strengthen its footprint in top tier cities by the end of this financial year. It is expanding to a larger plant by Q1, 2023 with a capacity of 60,000 units per year or one vehicle every four minutes. It plans to expand to 11 cities by 2023 and to 72 cities by 2024.

First Published Date: 11 Jan 2023, 15:26 PM IST
TAGS: Tork Kratos R Kratos electric vehicles Auto Expo 2023
