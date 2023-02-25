Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Moto Morini X-Cape comes with 649 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of X-Cape starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Moto Morini X-Cape sits in the Adventure Tourer Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Moto Morini X-Cape price starts at ₹ 7.2 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 7.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Moto Morini X-Cape comes in 6 variants. Moto Morini X-Cape top variant price is ₹ 7.5 Lakhs.
₹7.2 Lakhs*
649 cc
60.8 PS @ 8250 rpm
₹7.3 Lakhs*
649 cc
60.8 PS @ 8250 rpm
₹7.3 Lakhs*
649 cc
60.8 PS @ 8250 rpm
₹7.4 Lakhs*
649 cc
60.8 PS @ 8250 rpm
₹7.5 Lakhs*
649 cc
60.8 PS @ 8250 rpm
₹7.5 Lakhs*
649 cc
60.8 PS @ 8250 rpm