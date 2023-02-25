HT Auto
Moto Morini planning to bring X-Cape 1200 adventure bike as new flagship: Report

Italian motorcycle maker Moto Morini is working on a larger capacity adventure motorcycle that could join the lineup soon, a new report suggests. The brand was bought by China's Zhongneng Vehicle Group in 2018, which has been rolling out new middleweight offerings like the X-Cape 650 and the Seiemezzo retro-styled bikes. The new ADV is most likely going to be called the X-Cape 1200 and will be the manufacturer's new flagship.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Feb 2023, 20:03 PM
Moto Morini X-Cape 650 image used only representational purpose
The MCN report quotes Alberto Monni, Moto Morini’s general manager, confirming the development of the Corsa Corta-V2 motor making a comeback in 2024. The engine though will undergo a host of upgrades to make it Euro5+ compliant which is set to come in place from January 2024 onwards in Europe.

Also Read : Moto Morini X-Cape 650 ADVs launched in India, will rival the Kawasaki Versys 650

The upcoming Moto Morini X-Cape 1200 is likely to be a larger version of the 650 cc offering, borrowing heavily from the latter. This includes the design language, features and more. In terms of power, the motor is expected to develop about 120-140 bhp, in order to keep up with the full-size ADVs in the segment. Moto Morini could also take cues from the Granpasso 1200 that was launched back in 2008.

Expect to see top-spec hardware on the Moto Morini X-Cape 1200 when it arrives. Adjustable suspension, tubular steel frame, dual disc brakes with ABS as well as a host of electronic aids is likely. The bike will also feature dual-purpose tyres. It needs to be seen if Moto Morini will offer the X-Cape 1200 with alloy wheels and spoked wheels or just the latter.

First Published Date: 25 Feb 2023, 20:03 PM IST
TAGS: adventure motorcycle Moto Morini Moto Morini ADV Moto Morini X Cape 650 Moto Morini X Cape 1200
