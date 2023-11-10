HT Auto
EICMA 2023: Moto Morini X-Cape 1200 and Milano 1200 makes global debut

Moto Morini has unveiled five new models at EICMA 2023. Out of these five motorcycles, two of them are the X-Cape 1200 and Milano 1200. Both these motorcycles now are the new flagship for the manufacturer. Till now, the brand has only had 650 cc motorcycles that were using an engine from CF Moto. As of now, the manufacturer has not revealed a launch timeline for the new motorcycles.

By: Paarth khatri
| Updated on: 10 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM
Moto Morini X-Cape 1200 and Milano 1200 at EICMA 2023
Moto Morini X-Cape 1200 and Milano 1200 at EICMA 2023

While the specs of the new motorcycle have not been unveiled, it is expected to be the Balbero CorsaCorta V-Twin engine which has a capacity of 1,187 cc and is liquid-cooled. The manufacturer will have to modify the engine so that it complies with Euro 5 emission norms. In its previous iterations, the engine used to produce around 116 bhp of max power and 104 Nm of peak torque. Moto Morini calls the new iteration of the engine “V2 Corsa Corta EVO".

Because it is the new flagship 1200 cc adventure tourer and it will be going against other big motorcycles, the manufacturer has equipped the X-Cape 1200 with features such as blind spot radar, traction control, shift assist and cruise control. There are also four different riding modes, all LED lighting, a 7-inch digital TFT screen and navigation.

Also Read : Moto Morini Calibro 650 cruiser breaks cover globally

The trellis frame is suspended by up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes in the front as well as at the rear. There is also a dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer with cornering function.pr

Another 1200 cc motorcycle that Moto Morini unveiled is the Milano. It is a neo-retro naked motorcycle. It gets a circular headlamp, a retro-looking seat design and an elongated fuel tank. There are golden alloy wheels on offer as well. Despite having a retro design, the Milano is expected to come with a lot of features.

First Published Date: 10 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST
TAGS: Moto Morini X-Cape 1200 Milano 1200

