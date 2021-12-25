Kawasaki launches new colour option for Z900

India Kawasaki Motors announced the launch of the Z900 in new colour scheme called ‘Candy Lime Green Type 3’. The new paint option will be sold alongside the already existing Metallic Spark Black colour.

Apart from the new colour option, the company has also hiked the pricing of the Z900.

The new pricing will come into effect starting from January 1st, 2022. The prices of the new Z900 motorcycle will start from ₹8.50 lakh (ex-showroom) which is just ₹8,000 over the existing prices.

Apart from the new colour and hiked prices, the motorcycle remains unchanged. The bike is being offered with the same set of features and mechanical bits. It gets a 4.3-inch TFT colour instrument cluster and smartphone connectivity option through Kawasak’s Rideology application.

At the heart of the bike sits the same 948cc, inline four-cylinder engine that has been rated to develop 123.6bhp of maximum power and 98.6Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed transmission.

The motorcycle gets a 17-litre fuel tank, and its kerb weight stands at 212kg. Some of the key features on the model include its Traction Control System, two power modes (Low and Full), three riding modes (Sport, Rain, and Road), and dual-channel ABS.

Apart from the new Z900, Kawasaki has also introduced a price hike across the models. Read more details here.