Kawasaki India announces price hike throughout the models. Check new prices here

The new Kawasaki Z650RS was launched in India a few weeks back.
2 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2021, 12:17 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • All the Kawasaki India bikes are set to become costlier in the country from January 1st, 2022.

  • Kawasaki India's highest-selling model, Ninja 300, will become costlier by 6,000.

Kawasaki India has announced that it will be revising prices of its two-wheelers from January 1st, 2022. The company has communicated the latest update via its social media handles. The latest price hike will be introduced throughout the company portfolio in India. 

The Indian arm of the Japanese manufacturer mentioned that the customers who book the motorcycle on or before December 31st and pick the delivery within 45 days of booking will be eligible to avail the current ex-showroom pricing. 

(Also Read: Kawasaki Z650 RS to HNess CB350 Anniversary Edition: Top IBW 2021 highlights)

Kawasaki India's highest-selling model, Ninja 300, will become costlier by 6,000 and will now be priced at 3,24,000 instead of the current 3,18,000 price tag. The higher-spec Ninja 650 will become costlier by 7,000 at 6,68,000, while the newly launched Z650RS, too, will get expensive by 7,000 and will cost 6,72,000. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. 

(Also Read: 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched in India in new colour options)

Here is the detailed updated price list of Kawasaki India models to be effective from January 1st, 2022:

Ninja 300: 3,24,000 (vs 3,18,000)

Ninja 650: 6,68,000 (vs 6,61,000)

Z650: 6,24,000 (vs 6,24,000)

Z650RS: 6,72,000 (vs 6,65,000)

Vulcan S: 6,16,000 (vs 6,10,000)

Versys 650: 7,15,000 (vs 7,15,000)

Versys 1000: 11,72,000 (vs 11,55,000)

Ninja 1000SX: 11,51,000 (vs 11,40,000)

Ninja ZX-10R: 15,37,000 (vs 15,14,000)

W800: 7,33,000 (vs 7,26,000)

Z900: 8,50,000 (vs 8,42,000)

Z H2: 21,90,000 (vs 21,90,000)

Z H2 SE: 25,90,000 (vs 25,90,000)

KX100: 4,87,800 (vs 4,87,800)

KX250: 7,99,000 (vs 7,99,000)

KX450: 8,59,000 (vs 8,59,000)

KLX450R: 8,99,000 (vs 8,99,000)

 

 

  • First Published Date : 22 Dec 2021, 12:17 PM IST

