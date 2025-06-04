In 2026 Kawasaki Z900 or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z900 Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs. 11.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Z900 engine makes power and torque 125 PS PS & 98.6 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville T120 engine makes power & torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z900 in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours. The Z900 mileage is around 20.83 kmpl. The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
Z900 vs Bonneville T120 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Z900
|Bonneville t120
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|₹ 11.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.83 kmpl
|21.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|948 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|125 PS PS
|80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS