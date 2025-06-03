2025 Kawasaki Z900 launched at 9.52 lakh

Kawasaki India has launched the 2025 Z900 in the market at ₹9.52 lakh ex-showroom. There are changes to the design, new features and an updated engine as well. Bookings for the 2025 Z900 have begun, and we can expect the deliveries to begin soon.

What are the rivals of the 2025 Kawasaki Z900?

Kawasaki Z900 goes against the Ducati Monster, Triumph Speed Triple R and Honda CB650R.

What is the hardware upgrade to the 2025 Kawasaki Z900?

Kawasaki is now using radially mounted 4-piston calipers from Nissin that are mated to 300 mm discs in the front. When compared, the outgoing version used to come with axial calipers. The Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres have been replaced with new Dunlop Sportmax Q5A which should offer better grip levels and feedback to the rider. The tyre sizes have not been changed.

What are the new features of the 2025 Kawasaki Z900?

For 2025, Kawasaki has added a new 5-inch TFT display for the rider that is controlled via new switchgear that is borrowed from the Ninja 1100SX. It now gets a ride-by-wire throttle that has enabled features like cruise control and a bi-directional quickshifter. There is also a 5-axis IMU, riding modes, power modes, dual-channel anti-lock braking system and traction control.

