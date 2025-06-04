Auto recap, June 3: Tata Harrier EV launch, Hyundai discounts, Delhi anti-pollution plan, Kawasaki Z900 launch & more…

The automotive industry is rapidly changing, presenting difficulties in staying abreast of all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Tuesday, June 3.

Tata Harrier EV launched at ₹ 21.49 lakh, brings back AWD capabilities to Tata Motors' portfolio

The Tata Harrier EV has been launched with a starting price of ₹21.49 lakh, ex-showroom. With this, the Harrier EV becomes the flagship electric vehicle offering from the stables of Tata Motors Electric Mobility. The new product brings in the latest EV architecture by the carmaker, the acti.ev plus, along with the reintroduction of all wheel drive into the Tata Motors portfolio.

Delhi government bans non-BS6 and CNG commercial vehicles starting November 1

In a significant move to promote green mobility and combat vehicular emissions, the Delhi Government has announced that only BS6 and CNG commercial vehicles will be allowed in the city from November 1. The government additionally, also announced the deployment of 2,299 electric autos at key Delhi Metro stations as part of its newly launched Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025. Unveiled by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday, the plan puts electric transportation at the centre of the capital’s fight against air pollution.

Hyundai Alcazar gets new diesel and DCT petrol variants starting at 17.86 lakh

Hyundai has announced changes to the variant lineup of the Alcazar SUV. The updated Hyundai Alcazar lineup will feature a new Corporate trim with a diesel engine starting at ₹17.86 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, the Korean carmaker has also introduced a new DCT transmission option to the Prestige variant of the SUV with the petrol engine for consumers who require a more performance-oriented drive.

Mahindra delivers 10,000 XEV 9e and BE 6 electric SUVs in 70 days

Mahindra and Mahindra has announced that they have delivered 10,000 XEV 9e and BE 6 eSUVs in 70 days eSUVs in 70 days. The deliveries of the eSUVs began on March 20. The electric SUVs have received a combined bookings of 30,179 vehicles, which is valued at ₹8,472 crores. The XEV 9e accounts for 56 per cent and the BE 6 for 44 per cent.

2025 Kawasaki Z900 launched at ₹ 9.52 lakh

Kawasaki India has launched the 2025 Z900 in the market at ₹9.52 lakh ex-showroom. There are changes to the design, new features and an updated engine as well. Bookings for the 2025 Z900 have begun, and we can expect the deliveries to begin soon.

Hyundai announces discounts of up to ₹ 80,000 on Exter, i20, Venue and Grand i10 NIOS

Hyundai India has announced discounts of up to ₹85,000 on four models in its product lineup, including the i20, Venue, Exter, and the Grand i10 NIOS over social media. The Korean car maker has been announcing benefits on these hatchbacks and SUVS month after month. In April, the maximum benefits that could be availed were capped at ₹70,000.

