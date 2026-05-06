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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Kawasaki Z900 Gets Complimentary Helmet Offer Till May 31

Kawasaki Z900 Gets Complimentary Helmet Offer Till May 31

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 06 May 2026, 09:33 am
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  • Kawasaki has announced a limited-period offer on the Z900 in India, giving buyers a complimentary Kawasaki exclusive helmet worth 8,888. The offer is valid on the Candy Lime Green colour option till May 31, 2026. 

2025 Kawasaki Z900
The Kawasaki Z900 comes with an upgraded ECU when compared to the previous model.
2025 Kawasaki Z900
The Kawasaki Z900 comes with an upgraded ECU when compared to the previous model.
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India Kawasaki Motors has rolled out a limited-period offer on the popular Kawasaki Z900 in India. As part of the latest promotional campaign, buyers of the motorcycle will receive a complimentary Kawasaki exclusive helmet worth 8,888. The helmet itself if finished in a nice shade of white and lime green along with black. We do not know which company is making the helmet though and what are its certifications.

The offer is currently applicable on the Candy Lime Green colour option of the Z900 and will remain valid till May 31, 2026.

The advertisement also confirms that the ex-showroom price of the Kawasaki Z900 starts at 9,99,000. The motorcycle continues to be one of the most popular inline-four naked bikes in its segment, thanks to its aggressive styling, strong performance and premium hardware package.

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Kawasaki Z900: Specs

Powering the Z900 is a 948cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that delivers strong mid-range performance along with the characteristic smoothness of a four-cylinder motor. It puts out 125 PS of max power and a peak torque output of 98.6 Nm. The bike is paired with a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter and comes equipped with rider aids such as traction control that is lean sensitive, riding modes and dual-channel ABS. There is also IMU-based rider aids and wheelie control on offer.

In terms of features, the Z900 gets LED lighting, a TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity and a muscular streetfighter design that has remained a major draw among enthusiasts.

Kawasaki Z900: Hardware

The frame on duty continues to be a trellis unit made up of high-tensile steel. It is suspended by 41 mm USD forks in the front with 120 mm of travel and a gas charged monoshock at the rear with 140 mm of travel. Braking duties are done by dual 300 mm discs in the front and a 250 mm disc at the rear.

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First Published Date: 06 May 2026, 09:33 am IST
TAGS: Kawasaki Z900

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