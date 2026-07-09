Android Auto and Apple CarPlay get optimised navigation for motorcyclists

If you are a motorcycle rider and use Android Auto or Apple CarPlay for navigation, here is some good news for you. Despite being very much car-focused platforms, both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay have received optimised navigation support for those riding motorcycles. The update is live on both platforms. While the support for motorcyclists has been in place for several years, it was not exactly an optimised experience. Now, through third-party support, the new navigation experience on these two platforms has been tailored for motorcycle riders.

The V26.4 update for Sygic adds support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as a navigation alternative to apps like Google Maps and Apple Maps on motorcycles with support for either platform. The app includes data that riders might want to know, such as weather, elevation, terrain, fuel stations, and alternate scenic routes. The update also brings unique pulsing visual alerts that help motorcycle riders immediately notice important route events, including accents, hazards, changing weather conditions, etc.

Sygic’s Motorbike Mode brings a purpose-built riding experience to compatible motorcycle dashboards. The riders claim to get larger maps, hazard and speed limit alerts, voice guidance through Bluetooth helmet systems, as well as controls that work with native motorcycle buttons.

The Motorbike Mode was launched earlier this year as a standalone add-on to the Sygic GPS Navigation app, designed for two-wheel enthusiasts. Now, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support have been added after users requested dashboard integration. Unlike most navigation apps that are focused on the fastest route, Sygic’s system is built around how riders actually like to travel. It can route users down twisty roads instead of the easy and smooth highways, display elevation changes throughout the trip, monitor lean angle in real-time, and deliver weather information before you get to where you are going. The app also has offline maps, so even if mobile coverage disappears due to an unstable network, this app is handy.

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