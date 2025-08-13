HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Ola Electric Teases 2 Upcoming Scooters, Moveos 6 Ahead Of Sankalp 2025 Showcase

Ola Electric teases 2 new scooters ahead of annual Sankalp 2025 event

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Aug 2025, 18:00 pm
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • Ola Electric has dropped a new teaser across its socials, potentially hinting at two upcoming electric scooters with ADAS features and more.

Ola Electric new teaser
Ola Electric has dropped a new teaser clip across its socials, potentially hinting at two new models
Ola Electric new teaser
Ola Electric has dropped a new teaser clip across its socials, potentially hinting at two new models
View Personalised Offers on
Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Ola Electric has dropped a new teaser across its social media channels for its upcoming electric scooters, and the new offerings will be officially unveiled at the company’s annual ‘Sankalp 2025’ event. The event will be held at the Ola Gigafactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, and will serve as a platform for unveiling the Indian EV brand’s latest roadmap for products and technologies, including an official showcase of the latest MoveOS 6 software for electric two-wheelers.

As of now, little is known about the upcoming Ola scooters, but we expect them to be debuted as new offerings instead of being slotted into an existing product range. The teaser clip brings us short glimpses of the design of the new models, of which one is expected to be positioned as a sporty electric scooter, while the other might be built as a family-oriented commuter.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen
MaxSpeed Icon141 kmph
₹ 1.16 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ola Electric Diamondhead (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ola Electric Diamondhead
₹ 3.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Ola Electric Roadster X (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric Roadster X
MaxSpeed Icon118 kmph
₹74,999
Compare
View Offers
Oben Rorr Ez Sigma (HT Auto photo)
Oben Rorr EZ Sigma
MaxSpeed Icon95 kmph
₹ 1.27 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kinetic Green Dx (HT Auto photo)
Kinetic Green DX
MaxSpeed Icon90 kmph
₹ 1.11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Suzuki E Access (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Suzuki e Access
MaxSpeed Icon71 kmph
₹ 1.20 - 1.40 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

The sportier of the bunch appears to feature sleek lines and creases with a sculpted seat finished off with angular pillion grab handles. The latter gets a more muted design with a short front beak and a single-piece grab handle at the rear. Notably, the teaser gives us a brief glance at what appears to be a camera affixed to the front end of one of the upcoming models, potentially hinting at upcoming ADAS features for the next range of Ola e-scooters.

Ola Electric to showcase latest MoveOS 6 software at Sankalp 2025:

Ola on Tuesday, August 12, announced that it will be showcasing its latest MoveOS 6 software for its electric two-wheelers at the Sankalp event. The EV maker is expected to integrate AI features with the new software, bringing features such as an AI chatbot and a Krutrim-powered voice assistant, among others. At last year’s event, the company rolled out the current MoveOS 5 with a range of safety and convenience features.

Also Read : Ola S1 to Chetak: Electric scooters in India with longest single-charge range

Will we get to see the Ola Diamondhead at Sankalp 2025?

Ola Diamondhead
Ola Diamondhead will be the flagship motorcycle from the brand when it launches
Ola Diamondhead
Ola Diamondhead will be the flagship motorcycle from the brand when it launches

While most details are under wraps, Ola Electric is expected to unveil its Diamondhead electric motorcycle at Sankalp 2025. A part of the company’s Moonshot project, the Ola Diamondhead is a jarring concept model built to stand out with its dome-shaped front end that features an LED strip running across in your average Cybertruck fashion. Designed as a sportbike, the model gets clip-on handlebars and a single-piece seat on an upswept tail section.

While the design itself is quite striking, what stands out even further is the fact that the concept ditches traditional telescopic forks for a swingarm at the front. This is aimed at cutting out road feedback through the handlebars due to contact with the road surface. Although the design seems to be a stroke of genius, whether it can be effectively translated onto a production model remains unclear.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 13 Aug 2025, 18:00 pm IST
TAGS: electric two-wheelers Ola Ola electric electric vehicles electric scooters

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.