Ola Electric teases 2 new scooters ahead of annual Sankalp 2025 event

Ola Electric has dropped a new teaser across its social media channels for its upcoming electric scooters, and the new offerings will be officially unveiled at the company’s annual ‘Sankalp 2025’ event. The event will be held at the Ola Gigafactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, and will serve as a platform for unveiling the Indian EV brand’s latest roadmap for products and technologies, including an official showcase of the latest MoveOS 6 software for electric two-wheelers.

As of now, little is known about the upcoming Ola scooters, but we expect them to be debuted as new offerings instead of being slotted into an existing product range. The teaser clip brings us short glimpses of the design of the new models, of which one is expected to be positioned as a sporty electric scooter, while the other might be built as a family-oriented commuter.

The sportier of the bunch appears to feature sleek lines and creases with a sculpted seat finished off with angular pillion grab handles. The latter gets a more muted design with a short front beak and a single-piece grab handle at the rear. Notably, the teaser gives us a brief glance at what appears to be a camera affixed to the front end of one of the upcoming models, potentially hinting at upcoming ADAS features for the next range of Ola e-scooters.

Ola Electric to showcase latest MoveOS 6 software at Sankalp 2025:

Ola on Tuesday, August 12, announced that it will be showcasing its latest MoveOS 6 software for its electric two-wheelers at the Sankalp event. The EV maker is expected to integrate AI features with the new software, bringing features such as an AI chatbot and a Krutrim-powered voice assistant, among others. At last year’s event, the company rolled out the current MoveOS 5 with a range of safety and convenience features.

Will we get to see the Ola Diamondhead at Sankalp 2025?

Ola Diamondhead will be the flagship motorcycle from the brand when it launches

While most details are under wraps, Ola Electric is expected to unveil its Diamondhead electric motorcycle at Sankalp 2025. A part of the company’s Moonshot project, the Ola Diamondhead is a jarring concept model built to stand out with its dome-shaped front end that features an LED strip running across in your average Cybertruck fashion. Designed as a sportbike, the model gets clip-on handlebars and a single-piece seat on an upswept tail section.

While the design itself is quite striking, what stands out even further is the fact that the concept ditches traditional telescopic forks for a swingarm at the front. This is aimed at cutting out road feedback through the handlebars due to contact with the road surface. Although the design seems to be a stroke of genius, whether it can be effectively translated onto a production model remains unclear.

