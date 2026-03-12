Ola S1 Pro+, Roadster X+ Champions special edition launched in India

Indian electric automaker Ola Electric, has launched the special edition of its S1 Pro+ electric scooter and Roadster X+ electric motorcycle. The launch of the special Champions Edition comes on the back of the victory of the men’s Indian cricket team at the ICC T20 World Cup.

The special release features a unique blue livery, spanning over both the electric scooter’s body panels, inspired by the Indian national cricket team, serving as a visual tribute to the Indian Men’s cricket team’s third trophy in this tournament. Notably, the special Champions Edition boasts an aesthetic refresh with mechanical components and features remaining the same as the standard model.

Ola S1 Pro+ and Roadster X+ Champions Edition: Price

The S1 Pro Champions Edition boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹1.54 lakh, whereas the Roadster X+ Champions Edition has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹1.09 lakh. Both the electric two-wheelers from the brand have been kept the same with no additional cost being levied over the regular models. These vehicles are available through Ola’s physical stores and their official website, with the sales window remaining open until the end of April 2026.

Ola S1 Pro+ and Roadster X+ Champions Edition: Battery Pack

The Ola S1 Pro+ is powered by two different battery packs: a 4 kWH battery pack and a 5.2 kWH battery pack. The S1 Pro+ is powered by an electric motor producing 17.43 bhp, allowing for a top speed of 130 kmph. The Ola S1 Pro+ accelerates from 0 to 40 kmph in 2.1 seconds. In addition to that, the former boasts a range of 242 km while the latter boasts a range of 320 km.

Meanwhile, the Ola Roadster X+ electric motorcycle is powered by two different battery packs: a 4.5 kWH battery pack and a 9.1 kWH battery pack. The Ola Roadster+ is powered by an electric motor producing 14.75 bhp, boasting a top speed of 125 kmph and a range of up to 500 km. Interestingly, both the S1 Pro+ and Roadster X+ utilise the 4680 Bharat Cell battery technology.

