Ola Electric announces mass roll out of MoveOS 5. Check out the features

Ola Electric has announced that they have started rolling out the MoveOS 5 to all S1 scooters and Roadster X motorcycles. The beta software was first introduced last year in August and got delayed. However, it is now finally available for the existing customers. Ola claims that the new software update brings new features, better performance and improved riding range.

Here are a few of the features of the new MoveOS 5:

Bharat Mood

The initial enhancement to MoveOS 5 is the Bharat Mood theme, which draws inspiration from the national bird, the peacock. This theme will display crucial information for the rider, such as range, music controls, speed, riding mode, trip details, odometer readings, and time.

Smartwatch app

Ola Electric has introduced a new smartwatch application that allows customers to check the status of their electric scooters directly from their wrist. Additionally, users can unlock the scooter and access the boot through the smartwatch.

The MoveOS 5 comes with several new features that can be useful to the rider. For instance, there are widgets and notifications.

DIY Mode

Then there is the DIY mode, enabling the rider to adjust throttle sensitivity and advanced regenerative braking. Riders have the option to select from four levels of advanced regeneration and three configurations for throttle sensitivity. Furthermore, there is an option to deactivate advanced regeneration.

Notification Centre

The Notification Centre enables riders to receive significant phone notifications from a chosen group of applications on the vehicle's HMI. It features intelligent controls that allow users to switch between displaying full content, message counts, or disabling notifications entirely for a distraction-free experience. WhatsApp notifications can be customised to display messages from all contacts, only favourites, or not at all.

Widgets

In addition, there are widgets available. The Cricket Widget shows live match scores, whereas the Weather Widget offers real-time information on temperature and AQI according to the rider's present location.

SOS Alerts

Electric vehicles are now fitted with SOS alerts. In case of an accident, they will automatically transmit an SOS notification and show three emergency contacts on the display.

Smart Park

At present, the details regarding the Smart Park feature are not well-defined. Nevertheless, it is expected that this feature will improve throttle response and limit the scooter's speed, thereby making it easier to navigate in parking zones.

Road Trip Mode

A newly introduced Road Trip mode aims to support customers during group rides. This mode will showcase directions to the destination on the dashboard, as well as details regarding other participants in the ride.

Find My Vehicle

The Find My Vehicle is now on offer, which allows the riders to locate their vehicle easily in crowded or low-visibility areas. Riders can activate a combination of lights and sounds via the Ola Electric App.

Spokesperson, Ola Electric said, “MoveOS 5 is the latest upgrade in our journey to build the most advanced and intelligent OS for EV two wheelers. This upgrade isn’t just about new features, it fundamentally enhances the performance, reliability, and range of our vehicles. With smarter energy management, real-time system monitoring, more user control over ride settings, we’re enabling our riders to get more out of every ride. MoveOS 5 is a reflection of our commitment to continuous innovation and product evolution, and it's been engineered to deliver a riding experience that is not only more personalized, but also more robust, efficient, and future-ready."

