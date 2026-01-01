The S1 Pro 3 Gen 4 kWh, is priced at ₹1.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The S1 Pro 3 Gen 4 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The S1 Pro 3 Gen 4 kWh is available in 6 colour options: Jet Black, Midnight Blue, Passion Red, Stellar Blue, Industrial Silver, Porcelain White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the S1 Pro 3 Gen 4 kWh include the Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport priced between ₹1.5 Lakhs - 1.65 Lakhs and the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.11 Lakhs - 1.62 Lakhs.
The S1 Pro 3 Gen 4 kWh has Music Control, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch and Charging Station Locater.