S1 Pro 3 Gen
Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen Front Left View
1/12
Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen Left View
2/12
Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen Rear Right View
3/12
Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen Top View
4/12
Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen Front Left View
5/12
Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen Disc View
6/12

Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen 4 kWh

1.51 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
S1 Pro 3 Gen 4 kWh

S1 Pro 3 Gen 4 kWh Prices

The S1 Pro 3 Gen 4 kWh, is priced at ₹1.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

S1 Pro 3 Gen 4 kWh Range

The S1 Pro 3 Gen 4 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

S1 Pro 3 Gen 4 kWh Colours

The S1 Pro 3 Gen 4 kWh is available in 6 colour options: Jet Black, Midnight Blue, Passion Red, Stellar Blue, Industrial Silver, Porcelain White.

S1 Pro 3 Gen 4 kWh Battery & Range

S1 Pro 3 Gen 4 kWh vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the S1 Pro 3 Gen 4 kWh include the Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport priced between ₹1.5 Lakhs - 1.65 Lakhs and the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.11 Lakhs - 1.62 Lakhs.

S1 Pro 3 Gen 4 kWh Specs & Features

The S1 Pro 3 Gen 4 kWh has Music Control, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch and Charging Station Locater.

Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen 4 kWh Price

S1 Pro 3 Gen 4 kWh

₹1.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,44,999
Insurance
5,682
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,50,681
EMI@3,239/mo
Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen 4 kWh Specifications and Features

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
160 mm
Length
1900 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm
Kerb Weight
113 kg
Height
1288 mm
Saddle Height
791 mm
Width
850 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
12 inch
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.7 sec
Range
242 km
Max Speed
125 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
11 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Tubular & Sheet metal
Rear Suspension
Monoshock
Front Suspension
Twin Telescopic

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Hyper, Sport, Normal & Eco
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
17 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
34 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Hyper | Sports | Normal | Eco
Pass Switch
Yes
Charging Station Locater
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
17.78 cm / 7 inch Touch Screen

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 50 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Years or 50,000 km
Battery Capacity
4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen 4 kWh EMI
EMI2,915 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,35,612
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,35,612
Interest Amount
39,278
Payable Amount
1,74,890

Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen other Variants

S1 Pro 3 Gen 3 kWh

₹1.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,24,999
Insurance
5,325
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,30,324
EMI@2,801/mo
S1 Pro 3 Gen Plus 4 kWh

₹1.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,54,999
Insurance
6,039
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,61,038
EMI@3,461/mo
S1 Pro 3 Gen Plus 5.2 kWh

₹1.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,74,999
Insurance
9,383
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,84,382
EMI@3,963/mo
Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen Alternatives

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport

1.5 - 1.65 LakhsEx-Showroom
S1 Pro 3 GenvsS1 Pro Sport
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 LakhsEx-Showroom
S1 Pro 3 GenvsiQube
Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 LakhsEx-Showroom
S1 Pro 3 GenvsEC-06
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
S1 Pro 3 GenvsOneS Gen 2
Okinawa Okhi90

Okinawa Okhi90

1.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
