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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Ola S1 X+ 5.2 Kwh Launched At 1.29 Lakh With 320 Km Range

Ola S1 X+ 5.2 kWh launched at 1.29 lakh with 320 km range

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 13 Apr 2026, 18:36 pm
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  • Ola Electric has launched the S1 X+ 5.2 kWh in India at 1.29 lakh (introductory), expanding its Gen 3 lineup. The new variant brings 4680 Bharat Cell tech and claims an IDC range of 320 km.

Ola S1 X+
The Ola S1 X+ 5.2 kWh debuts with an 11 kW motor, 125 kmph top speed, and brake-by-wire techThe Ola S1 X+ 5.2 kWh debuts with an 11 kW motor, 125 kmph top speed, and brake-by-wire tech
Ola S1 X+
The Ola S1 X+ 5.2 kWh debuts with an 11 kW motor, 125 kmph top speed, and brake-by-wire techThe Ola S1 X+ 5.2 kWh debuts with an 11 kW motor, 125 kmph top speed, and brake-by-wire tech
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Ola Electric has expanded its scooter portfolio with the launch of the S1 X+ 5.2 kWh, introducing its 4680 Bharat Cell tech at a more accessible price point.

The new variant is priced at 1,29,999 (introductory, ex-showroom), with the offer valid until April 15, 2026. Positioned as one of the longest-range scooters in the brand’s lineup, it claims an IDC range of 320 km on a single charge.

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Powering the S1 X+ 5.2 kWh is an 11 kW mid-drive motor paired with an integrated motor control unit. The scooter delivers a claimed top speed of 125 kmph. Ola has also equipped the model with brake-by-wire technology and a front disc brake setup.

Also Read : Upcoming KTM 990 SMT spied in near-production guise with radar tech

The key highlight of the launch is the introduction of the 4680 Bharat Cell in a more mass-market offering. This cell technology has previously been limited to higher-end products and is part of the company’s integrated EV ecosystem, covering battery development, pack assembly, and vehicle manufacturing.

With this addition, Ola Electric’s Gen 3 S1 scooter range now spans multiple configurations. The lineup includes the S1 Pro+ with 5.2 kWh and 4 kWh battery options, the S1 Pro with 4 kWh and 3 kWh packs, and the S1 X series, which is offered in 2 kWh, 3 kWh, 4 kWh, and now 5.2 kWh variants.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 13 Apr 2026, 18:36 pm IST
TAGS: electric vehicles evs electric two wheelers electric scooters ola electric s1 x

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