Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesChetak vs S1

Bajaj Chetak vs Ola Electric S1

In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or Ola Electric S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Filters
Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
Urbane
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S1
Ola Electric S1
STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
3800 W-
Motor IP Rating
67-
Max Torque
16 Nm58 Nm
Continious Power
4000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2.75 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,00090,994
Ex-Showroom Price
1,00,00085,099
RTO
00
Insurance
05,895
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1491,955

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Ola Electric S1null | Electric | Automatic85.1 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Vida V1null | Electric | Automatic1.03 - 1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
S1 vs V1

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Kinetic Green Zulu comes as the latest entrant in the rapidly bulging Indian electric scooter market and competes with rivals such as Okinawa PraisePro and Ola S1X+.
    Kinetic Green Zulu vs Ola S1X+: Electric scooter battle intensifies
    12 Dec 2023
    From the Ather 450 Apex and Simple Dot One, to the new Bajaj Chetak Urbane, December 2023 will see plenty of new e-scooter launches
    5 upcoming electric scooter launches in December 2023
    13 Dec 2023
    Ola Electric is all set to roll out 4 lakh scooters from its facility. The EV maker currently leads the electric two-wheeler segment in India.
    Ola Electric gears up for major milestone of producing four lakh electric scooters in two years
    22 Dec 2023
    The Ola S1 Air and S1 Pro Gen2 get benefits including an upgrade bonus as well as a five-year battery promise
    Ola Electric rolls out last year-end offers on S1 Air, S1 Pro between Dec 15-17
    16 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    TVS iQube electric scooter road test review. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    TVS iQube electric scooter: Road test review
    29 Jul 2021
    Move OS 3 brings a slew of upgrades to the electric scooters including hyerrcharging, party mode, Bluetooth connectivity, proximity lock and more.
    Ola Move OS 3: Key feature updates
    28 Dec 2022
    The Ola S1 Pro has enough silent grunt to get a move on real quick.
    Ola S1 Pro electric scooter: First impressions
    15 Nov 2021
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
    View all
     