Ola S1 Gen 3 electric scooter deliveries begin

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Mar 2025, 09:31 AM
  • Ola Electric has started deliveries of the S1 Gen 3 electric scooters in India. Launched on January 31, the range includes eight models with varying battery packs and features like increased power and speed, along with new colors available for customers.
Ola Electric S1
The Gen 3 electric scooters from Ola Electric come in 8 variations.
Ola Electric has announced that they have commenced the deliveries of the S1 Gen 3 electric scooters in the Indian market. At the launch event of the scooters, the brand said that the deliveries would begin in February but it got delayed. The Gen 3 electric scooters were launched on January 31st. A total of eight scooters have been introduced, beginning with the S1 Pro+, followed by the S1 Pro, and then the S1 X and S1 X+. These models will be available with varying battery pack sizes.

Ola S1 X

The S1 X will now be available with three battery packs - 2 kWh, 3 kWh and 4 kWh. The peak power has gone up to 7 kW with a top speed of 123 kmph and IDC range of up to 242 km.

Ola S1 X+

The S1 X+ now has a peak power of 11 kW and a top speed of 125 kmph. It also has an IDC range of up to 242 km. There will be a front disc brake with single-channel ABS and a physical key. There are new colours as well.

Also Read : Ola Electric announces benefits on S1 range of electric scooters. Check details

Ola S1 Pro

Ola S1 Pro will be offered with a 3 kWh and 4 kWh battery pack with an IDC range of up to 242 km. It will also have a top speed of 125 kmph.

Ola S1 Pro+

The S1 Pro+ is the new flagship electric scooter for the brand. It has a dual-channel anti-lock braking system, rim decals, a die-cast grab handle, a two-tone seat and a 13 kW motor with a top speed of 141 kmph. It will be offered with two battery packs - 5.3 kWh and 4 kWh. The 5.1 kWh battery pack uses Ola's 4680 cells and has an IDC range of 320 km. There are new colours on offer as well.

MoveOS 5

Ola Electric has officially announced the commencement of registrations for customers eager to experience the MoveOS 5 Beta. This announcement was made via a post on the company's social media platforms. The beta software is accessible for both Gen 1 and Gen 2 electric scooters, while the newly launched Gen 3 electric scooters are already equipped with MoveOS 5.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 22 Mar 2025, 09:31 AM IST
