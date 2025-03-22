Ola S1 Gen 3 electric scooter deliveries begin

Ola Electric has announced that they have commenced the deliveries of the S1 Gen 3 electric scooters in the Indian market. At the launch event of the scooters, the brand said that the deliveries would begin in February but it got delayed. The Gen 3 electric scooters were launched on January 31st. A total of eight scooters have been introduced, beginning with the S1 Pro +, followed by the S1 Pro, and then the S1 X and S1 X+. These models will be available with varying battery pack sizes.

Ola S1 X

The S1 X will now be available with three battery packs - 2 kWh, 3 kWh and 4 kWh. The peak power has gone up to 7 kW with a top speed of 123 kmph and IDC range of up to 242 km.

Ola S1 X+

The S1 X+ now has a peak power of 11 kW and a top speed of 125 kmph. It also has an IDC range of up to 242 km. There will be a front disc brake with single-channel ABS and a physical key. There are new colours as well.

Ola S1 Pro

Ola S1 Pro will be offered with a 3 kWh and 4 kWh battery pack with an IDC range of up to 242 km. It will also have a top speed of 125 kmph.

Ola S1 Pro+

The S1 Pro+ is the new flagship electric scooter for the brand. It has a dual-channel anti-lock braking system, rim decals, a die-cast grab handle, a two-tone seat and a 13 kW motor with a top speed of 141 kmph. It will be offered with two battery packs - 5.3 kWh and 4 kWh. The 5.1 kWh battery pack uses Ola's 4680 cells and has an IDC range of 320 km. There are new colours on offer as well.

MoveOS 5

Ola Electric has officially announced the commencement of registrations for customers eager to experience the MoveOS 5 Beta. This announcement was made via a post on the company's social media platforms. The beta software is accessible for both Gen 1 and Gen 2 electric scooters, while the newly launched Gen 3 electric scooters are already equipped with MoveOS 5.

