Range Barse discount by Ola Electric, up to 26,750 off on S1 Air, S1 X+ and S1

Ola Electric has announced celebratory discounts of up to ₹26,750 across its product range on the occasion of Holi. The manufacturer is calling this campaign, the ‘Range Barse’ and it will be applicable on the Ola S1 Air , the Ola S1 X+ and the complete Ola S1 range.

More specifically, the Ola S1 Air is getting a discount of ₹26,750 and the Ola S1 X+ is getting ₹22,000 waived off. Additionally, other benefits will also be available and these discounts are applicable till March 17, 2025.

Ola S1 Air

The Ola S1 Air is currently priced at ₹1,07,499 (ex-showroom) and offers a range of up to 151km (ARAI). The EV maker claims a 0-40 kmph acceleration time of 3.3 seconds whereas 0-60 kmph sprint is claimed to be achieved in 5.5 seconds. The S1 Air gets a battery capacity of 3 kWh. The motor makes up to 6 kW peak power, which allows the scooter to reach a top speed of up to 90 kmph.

The S1 Air gets features such as cruise control, advanced regen, auto indicator turn-off, proximity unlock, LED lighting, a flat footboard, 34-litres of boot space and a dual tone appearance. Additionally, the electric scooter allows for different rider profiles, mobile access controls and even a party mode.

Ola S1 X+

The Ola S1 X+, on the other hand, gets the Gen 3 technology, is priced starting at ₹1,11,999 (ex-showroom). The overall range of the scooter is claimed to be an IDC certified 242 km and the peak power is rated at 11 kW. The top speed of the Ola S1 X+ is claimed to be 125 kmph and the 0-40 sprint is completed in 2.7 seconds, according to Ola. The battery capacity of the S1 X+ is rated at 4 kWh

This e-scooter features a mid-mounted motor with an integrated MCU and gets disc brakes with brake by wire technology. There is a single channel ABS provided on the scooter along with the integration of Move OS.

