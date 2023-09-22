Ola Electric showcases its electric motorcycles at MotoGP Bharat

At Ola Electric's recent event, they showcased four new electric motorcycles. They are named Diamondhead, Adventure, Cruiser and Roadster for now. The production version of the first motorcycle is expected to go on sale by the end of 2024. Ola Electric has showcased the four electric motorcycles at their stall at the MotoGP Bharat 2023.

Ola Electric is also an industry partner of MotoGP Bharat. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer has provided 150 S1 electric scooters for mobility duties around the track. The electric scooters will also be there for marshall support.

The Diamondhead is designed as a sports bike with a dedicated riding triangle as it has clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs. There is an aggressive front with full fairing to improve aerodynamics. The Roadster has sharp body panels, a sleek LED Daytime Running Lamp, split seats and a slightly committed riding position.

As the name suggests, the Adventure is an off-road adventure tourer with a tall stance and comfortable riding posture. There are USD forks, a monoshock at the rear, spoked wheels, chain drive, knuckle guards, a TFT screen and a tall windscreen.

Finally, there is the Cruiser which seems like it is inspired by the Ducati Diavel. It has a wide LED Daytime Running Lamp, front-seat footpegs, a wide handlebar, a TFT screen for instrumentation and aerodynamically efficient body panels. The motorcycle uses 17-inch wheels, USD forks and a monoshock at the rear.

Watch: Ola Electric motorcycle concepts breaks cover | To launch in 2024

Apart from the electric motorcycles, Ola Electric is working on MoveOS 4 which is slated to go public next month. The manufacturer is currently beta-testing the software. With the MoveOS 4, Ola will add its own maps which will be called Ola Maps. Ola Electric says that they have improved features such as regeneration, hill hold, charging time prediction, charging and riding range as well. The Hypercharging is now faster and so is the document syncing, contact syncing, pairing and touch response.

