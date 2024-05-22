JLR EVs to promise better battery performance with this tech. Check details

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has entered into a multi-year agreement with Fortescue to integrate its advanced battery intelligence software, Elysia, into JLR's next-generation electric vehicles. This collaboration aims to enhance the performance, safety, and longevity of the batteries in JLR's luxury EVs.

Fortescue’s Elysia software claims to employ cutting-edge technology, including physics-informed digital twins and probabilistic artificial intelligence, to proactively identify and address battery issues. This will enable JLR to optimise battery performance and ensure greater safety for its clients.

Fortescue, which acquired Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE) in March 2022, claims that its best-in-class battery management system (BMS) algorithms promises enhanced performance, extended battery life, and improved safety. Starting with the new Range Rover Electric, set to launch later this year, Fortescue’s Elysia software will be incorporated into all future JLR EVs.

According to JLR, this integration “will help to give clients a better ownership experience with faster charging, improved reliability, and increased range." The continuous monitoring of battery health throughout its lifecycle will also support sustainability initiatives by facilitating the transition of batteries from electric vehicles to second-life applications. This strategic collaboration provides JLR with detailed insights into battery conditions and offers specific recommendations to improve performance through software updates.

JLR stated that this partnership is a key component of its Reimagine strategy, which aims to electrify all its brands by 2030 and achieve carbon net zero by 2039. Fortescue has its own ambitious decarbonization goals, targeting the elimination of emissions from its operations by 2030 (Scope 1 & 2).

Thomas Mueller, executive director of Production Engineering at JLR, stated that Fortescue's technology will grant JLR enhanced access to data analytics, which is crucial as JLR aims to electrify its entire vehicle portfolio by 2030. He added that in the industry's shift towards electrification, collaborations like this are essential for further improving the safety, performance, and longevity of our batteries.

Mark Hutchinson, CEO, Fortescue, stated, “The lessons and innovations we have both learned from motorsport are now being applied to the management of battery systems on our roads, unlocking a leading future of EV performance for JLR’s customers."

