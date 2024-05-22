Audi & SAIC partnership to develop new bespoke EV platform for China

Audi and SAIC have come together to co-develop a new platform for electric vehicles specifically for the Chinese market. Audi and local auto giant SAIC will jointly develop the ‘Advanced Digitised Platform’ that will underpin new Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) in the B and C segments. The platform has been specifically developed for China, as the German auto giant competes with local players in the fastest-growing auto market globally,

The bespoke Advanced Digitised Platform co-developed by Audi and SAIC will help the German automaker reduce its time-to-market by more than 30 per cen

Audi said the co-developed platform with SAIC will help faster the development time and production costs of its upcoming EV range. The automaker said the jointly developed platform will reduce its time-to-market by more than 30 per cent. The first EV under the new bespoke platform will arrive as early as next year.

Audi and SAIC teams extending the partnership with the new Advanced Digitised Platform

Speaking about both companies joining forces, Gernot Döllner, CEO - Audi AG said, “The deepened cooperation marks a significant milestone in Audi’s China strategy and further strengthens our local partnership with SAIC. We have a clear and common goal to combine the best of our two companies to the full advantage of our Chinese customers with Audi’s premium experience and SAIC’s innovation speed in China. Through the partnership with SAIC, we will significantly accelerate our local electrification strategy and deliver smart BEV products catering to Chinese customers’ needs. Audi’s unmistakable aesthetics and engineering together with the innovation speed of SAIC will offer Chinese customers intuitive and smart digital premium experiences, as well as automated driving features."

Wang Xiaoqiu, President of SAIC Motor, said, "With Audi’s strong premium product definition, full vehicle R&D and engineering capabilities, and SAIC Motor’s industry-leading innovative electric technologies, the two parties will ‘technologically empower’ SAIC Audi to make a head start and capture new opportunities in the current competitive environment."

Audi’s new EV range with SAIC will be sold alongside the company’s existing range of ICE and EVs already on sale in China. The company already sells the Q4 e-tron and Q5 e-tron based on the MEB platform, while it showcased the China-spec Q6 e-tron earlier this year based on the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture for the market. The Audi Q6 e-tron for China is being built in collaboration with the FAW Group.

In all, Audi will have three dedicated EV platforms for China in the near future. The latest ‘Advanced Digitised Platform’ will be headlined by Fermin Soneira as the Chief executive. The company says that the upcoming EVs will be carry Audi’s distinct DNA in terms of the design language, premium drive, latest tech and high quality.

