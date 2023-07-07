Harley-Davidson X440: Variants explained

Harley-Davidson recently launched its much-awaited product in the Indian market. The new motorcycle is co-developed with Hero MotoCorp and is currently the most affordable motorcycle in Harley's lineup . The Harley-Davidson X440 starts at ₹2.29 lakh ex-showroom. It is being offered in three variants. Here is a difference between the three variants.

Harley-Davidson X440 Denim: ₹ 2.29 lakh ex-showroom

The Denim is the base variant of the X440 and is the most affordable one. It comes finished in a Mustard Denim colour with decals on the fuel tank for the badging. It comes with LED lighting, automatic headlight illumination, a dual-channel Anti-lock braking system, a USB port to charge mobile devices and spoked wheels.

Harley-Davidson X440 Vivid: ₹ 2.49 lakh ex-showroom

The mid-spec variant is Vivid and it costs ₹20,000 more than the Denim variant. For the additional money, Harley-Davidson has added alloy wheels to the motorcycle. It is offered in two colour schemes. There is Metallic Thick Red and Metallic Dark Silver.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Harley-davidson X440 ₹ 2.29 - 2.69 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Cfmoto 300nk ₹ 2.29 - 2.44 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Ktm 250 Adventure ₹ 2.3 - 2.6 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Honda Rebel 300 ₹2.3 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details Joy E-bike Thunderbolt ₹2.33 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Harley-Davidson X440 S: ₹ 2.69 lakh ex-showroom

The S is the top-spec variant of the X440. It costs ₹20,000 more than the Vivid variant. The S trim is offered only in a Matte Black colour scheme and it gets a 3D Tank Medallion instead of decals. The alloy wheels now get a diamond-cut finish for a more premium touch. The engine is finished in bronze colour. Apart from this, there is also connected technology.

Harley-Davidson X440: Engine

All the variants come with the same 440 cc, air-oil cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 38 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Also Read : Harley-Davidson X440 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Which one should you buy?

Harley-Davidson X440: Hardware

All the variants use the same chassis that is suspended by 43 mm up-side down dual cartridge forks in the front that are sourced from KYB. At the rear, there are gas-filled twin shock absorbers that get 7 steps of pre-load adjustability. Braking duties are performed by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear.

First Published Date: